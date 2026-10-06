Iowa High School Football Statistical Leaders After Week 6

Statistical leaders across Iowa high school football classifications have emerged following Week 6 of the 2026 season.

The Bottom Line

Braden Weig of South Hardin leads Class 1A in both passing yards (1,749) and passing touchdowns (22) heading into Week 7.

Mason Houser of Riverside dominates the Class A rushing charts with 1,236 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Ethan Klemesrud of GMG leads all classifications defensively with 89 tackles in the eight-player division.

Passing and Rushing Leaders Dominate Offensive Metrics

Quarterbacks across the state’s seven classifications posted significant yardage totals through the first six weeks of competition. Class 4A features Texton Bollers of Clear Creek-Amana atop the passing yardage list with 1,185 yards, alongside Brady Rissman of Western Dubuque holding 14 passing touchdowns. Additional classification leaders include Tanner Ray of Creston with 1,424 yards in Class 3A, Brooks Weber of Mid-Prairie with 1,572 yards and 19 touchdowns in Class 2A, and Nolan Case of Stanton with 1,405 yards in the eight-player division. Cal Pryor of Woodbine leads all eight-player signal-callers with 26 passing touchdowns.

WEEK 6 IAFOOTBALL RANKINGS – High School Football Coverage via IAfootball

On the ground, ball carriers established heavy yardage totals led by Mason Houser of Riverside, who rushed for 1,236 yards and 19 touchdowns in Class A. In Class 5A, Stanley Cooper of Southeast Polk recorded 962 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Ethan Carpenter of Clinton paces Class 4A with 982 yards and 16 scores. Moses Thacher of Fort Madison leads Class 3A with 1,099 rushing yards, while Adam Malik of Carroll leads the same class with 16 rushing touchdowns. Lukas Showalter of Hampton-Dumont-CAL holds 1,061 yards in Class 2A, and Jarin Hoffman of Kuemper Catholic leads that class with 17 rushing touchdowns. Maxzen Eskildsen of Northeast leads Class 1A with 1,095 yards, while Zane Mullenix of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tops Class 1A with 23 rushing touchdowns. In eight-player action, Jax Steger of Edgewood-Colesburg rushed for 1,041 yards, and Nolan Kriegel of Iowa Valley scored a division-leading 26 rushing touchdowns.

Receiving Targets and Defensive Standouts Showcase Depth

Wide receivers and tight ends across Iowa recorded notable production through Week 6. Tate Pfantz of Aplington-Parkersburg leads Class 1A with 774 receiving yards. Jace Purdum of Creston leads Class 3A with 710 yards, and Luke Thoreson of Roland-Story paces Class 2A with 697 yards. In Class 5A, Braylin De Jager of Council Bluffs Lincoln leads with 671 yards, while Braxton Parks of Lewis Central leads Class 4A with 653 yards. Jake Scott of MVAOCOU leads Class 1A with 12 receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Ethan Klemesrud of GMG leads all state tacklers with 89 total stops in the eight-player division. John Schoenfelder of Marshalltown leads Class 5A with 87.5 tackles and four fumble recoveries. Jordan Banks of Waterloo East leads Class 4A with 57 tackles. Jackson Clarke of Knoxville paces Class 3A with 58.5 tackles, and Wyatt Box of Mediapolis leads Class 2A with 61.5 tackles. Dillon Moe of Ogden leads Class 1A with 72 tackles, while Zachary Clayton of BGM leads Class A with 62 tackles. In the pass-rush department, Griffin Mohr of Coon Rapids-Bayard leads all players with 14 sacks in the eight-player division, while Austin Dostal of Xavier leads Class 4A with 10 sacks.

Category Class 5A Leader Class 3A Leader Eight-Player Leader Passing Yards Cannon Davis, Bettendorf (1,582) Tanner Ray, Creston (1,424) Nolan Case, Stanton (1,405) Rushing Yards Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk (962) Moses Thacher, Fort Madison (1,099) Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg (1,041) Receiving Yards Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln (671) Jace Purdum, Creston (710) Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt. Union (631) Tackles John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown (87.5) Jackson Clarke, Knoxville (58.5) Ethan Klemesrud, GMG (89)

Special Teams Metrics Highlight Long-Distance Plays

Special teams units recorded several long-distance scores and kicking milestones entering the second half of the season. Miles Manatt of Gilbert leads Class 4A kickers with nine made field goals, while Kian Ruiz of Indianola leads Class 5A with seven. Ty Weiss of Xavier connected on the longest field goal of the season across all classes at 50 yards. Cooper Small of Central DeWitt recorded the longest touchdown run at 99 yards, and Neil James of Iowa City West caught the longest touchdown reception at 97 yards. Jordan Tapia of Norwalk returned a fumble 91 yards for a touchdown. Seven different players recorded 99-yard kick returns for touchdowns, and Jake Scott of MVAOCOU leads all players with three kick return touchdowns. Trace Carlson of Lynnville-Sully returned a punt 99 yards for a touchdown, while Jericho Ingram of Boyer Valley and Treyvon Herron of Gladbrook-Reinbeck each lead with four punt return touchdowns.