France and Germany Propose Rapid EU Trade Tools to Counter China

Germany and France have jointly called on the European Commission to enact a rapid-action trade defense mechanism, signaling a decisive shift toward protectionism to counter what both nations describe as systemic market distortions originating from China.

In a joint letter sent on October 5th, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged European Union leadership to deploy economic storm gates ahead of an upcoming leaders’ summit in Brussels, Reuters reported. While the document refrains from explicitly naming Beijing, the proposed measures mirror longstanding European complaints regarding dumping, widespread subsidies, and restricted currency convertibility.

Pushing Back Against an Intimidating Export Machine

The Franco-German proposal arrives at a critical juncture, coinciding with final negotiations between European Union trade officials and their Chinese counterparts. The joint paper argues that the bloc’s current economic foundation is jeopardized by systemic market-distorting practices, demanding an instrument as potent as the Section 301 tariffs utilized by the United States or the export restrictions on critical minerals imposed by China.

JUST IN: Germany and France Push New EU Trade Tool With China in Focus | APT

According to the proposal outlined by Paris and Berlin, the European Commission needs the authority to act within a matter of days rather than months when faced with unfair trade practices. The framework targets specific stress points in the European market, highlighting acute vulnerabilities in imports of chemicals, PET, and hybrid vehicles.

Two New Instruments for Economic Security

Beyond rapid retaliatory powers, the joint document presses the European Commission to formulate two distinct structural instruments as swiftly as possible. The first mechanism focuses on supply chain diversification, aiming to restrict corporate over-reliance on single-source suppliers for critical materials—an initiative previously floated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Photo: reuters.com

The second instrument would restrict access to the European Union single market for nations that undermine fair competition through political or economic pressure. To bypass traditional legislative gridlock, the proposal suggests that any Commission-led countermeasures should automatically take effect unless opposed by a qualified majority of member states, lowering the procedural hurdle significantly.

A French presidential adviser told reporters that the initiative signals an end to European naivety regarding international trade, noting that economic imbalances with key partners have reached an unsustainable threshold. While the European Commission welcomed the submission as a valuable contribution to ongoing geoeconomic debates, any formal legislation still requires formal approval from the European Parliament and individual member governments.

Germany and France Propose EU Cut-Off Tool for Trade Coercion