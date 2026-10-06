Takaichi: Japan Protests to US After Marine Arrested for Okinawa Murder

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated in a speech at the Diet that the government lodged a strong protest with the United States over a robbery-murder case in Okinawa involving a local woman and an American service member.

Arrest of a Marine in Naha City

Police in Okinawa arrested 20-year-old Devin Jacob Ballard, a US Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, on suspicion of murder after the body of 39-year-old Yagi Anna was discovered early Saturday morning in a hotel in Naha City. Japanese public broadcaster NHK identified both the victim and the suspect. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on the developments.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi wrote on social media that the incident is “utterly inexcusable and fills me with strong indignation,” adding that crimes involving US military personnel cause significant anxiety to the local community.

Photo: bbc.com

Takaichi Demands Stricter Discipline for US Military Personnel

Speaking at a Lower House plenary session on Monday, Prime Minister Takaichi offered heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and called the crime a brutal and heinous act. She strongly urged those involved to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Japan’s foreign ministry summoned US Ambassador George Glass on Sunday to discuss the incident. Takaichi stated that she demanded discipline be tightened among US military personnel and preventative measures be implemented immediately.

“Utterly unacceptable”: Japan demands accountability after US marine accused of murder

Meanwhile, the US Marine Corps stated on social media that authorities are actively cooperating with Japanese investigations in response to the allegations. The US Embassy in Tokyo similarly confirmed full cooperation with the Japanese government and local police.

Okinawa’s Deepening Friction Over US Bases

Okinawa remains home to more than half of the 54,000 US soldiers serving in Japan. Okinawan leadership has repeatedly pushed back against the security arrangement due to past crimes committed by service members.

Okinawa Governor Genta Koja criticized the systemic oversight of military personnel following the arrest. Koja stated that the recurring nature of these incidents leaves no choice but to conclude that US military efforts in maintaining discipline and educating personnel are completely ineffective.

Official / Entity Key Action or Statement Sanae Takaichi Prime Minister; lodged strong protest with US, demanded stricter military discipline. Shinjiro Koizumi Defence Minister; expressed strong indignation over the incident in Naha City. Genta Koja Okinawa Governor; criticized US military disciplinary measures as ineffective. George Glass US Ambassador to Japan; summoned by Japan’s foreign ministry on Sunday.

Historically, criminal acts by US personnel have sparked massive public backlash in the prefecture. The largest protests occurred in 1995 following the rape of a 12-year-old girl. More recently, four sexual assault cases involving US troops in Okinawa were recorded in 2024 alone, including the conviction of air force member Brennon Washington.