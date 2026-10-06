Japan and Vietnam face friction over infrastructure timelines and delays

Japan’s meticulous development approach faces growing friction in emerging economies requiring rapid infrastructure deployment, as demonstrated by the 17-year construction timeline of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1 and canceled nuclear negotiations in Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 Face Delays and Cost Overruns

The construction of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1 highlights the friction between Japanese administrative thoroughness and the urgent infrastructure demands of emerging markets. Originally approved in 2007 with a scheduled completion date of 2017, the transit project faced continuous delays from both Vietnamese administrative bottlenecks and detailed Japanese engineering protocols.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded 83 percent of the project through Official Development Assistance, while Ho Chi Minh City covered the remaining 17 percent. When the line finally opened in December 2024, the total timeline had stretched to 17 years, and the final budget climbed to 1.72 billion dollars—representing a 2.5-fold increase over the initial approval.

Financial disputes followed the long construction period. Hitachi, responsible for electrical and mechanical systems and rolling stock, filed a claim with the Vietnam International Arbitration Centre seeking 332 million dollars in additional costs. Meanwhile, the Sumitomo consortium, which handled the elevated section of the metro line, lodged a separate demand for 100 million dollars in extra expenses.

Disputes Derail Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Negotiations

Infrastructure friction extended beyond urban transit into Vietnam’s energy sector. Tokyo was initially positioned as the preferred negotiating partner for Vietnam’s Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2, a project backed by the Vietnamese government.

Disagreements surfaced over delivery timelines. Vietnam pressed for completion by 2030 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a schedule Japanese officials viewed as overly aggressive. Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Naoki Ito formally announced Japan’s withdrawal from the negotiations in December, stating that executing the project under such tight deadlines proved unfeasible.

South Korean government agencies and private firms are currently pursuing the contract for the Ninh Thuan Unit 2 project.

Project Original Target Actual Completion / Status Financial & Operational Details Ho Chi Minh Metro Line 1 Completion by 2017 Completed in December 2024 (17-year timeline) Cost rose 2.5x to $1.72B; JICA funded 83%. Hitachi and Sumitomo filed arbitration claims for over $430M combined. Ninh Thuan Nuclear Plant Unit 2 2030 Completion Target Withdrawn by Japan in December Ambassador Naoki Ito cited excessively tight schedules. South Korea is currently pursuing the project.

Japan Urges Proactive Leadership in Southeast Asia Infrastructure

These setbacks prompted critical internal reviews within Japan regarding its competitive posture in Southeast Asia.

The MRI report urged Japanese stakeholders to abandon passive stances that wait for proactive steps from local partners, recommending instead that Japan take the initiative in driving infrastructure projects forward.