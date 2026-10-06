POCO X7 Pro, X8 Pro and F8 Ultra prices drop in Spain, Mundo Deportivo reports

Three Poco smartphone models spanning the mid-range to high-end market, including the POCO X7 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra, dropped in price simultaneously across Spanish retail channels during an active promotional window ending on October 7, 2026, Mundo Deportivo reported.

Hardware Specifications Across the POCO X7 Pro, X8 Pro, and F8 Ultra Lineup

Every model in the discounted lineup starts with a foundational hardware baseline featuring 12 gigabytes of RAM, 5G connectivity, a 120-hertz AMOLED display, near-field communication for mobile payments, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. Price differentials between the tiers instead reflect processor upgrades and surrounding component changes, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The entry-level POCO X7 Pro arrives with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor and 512 gigabytes of storage, paired with an optical image stabilization system on its 50-megapixel main sensor. Stepping up to the POCO X8 Pro introduces a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip, an adjusted 6.59-inch screen size, and IP68 alongside IP69K water and dust resistance ratings. The top-tier POCO F8 Ultra shifts component suppliers entirely, integrating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor alongside a triple 50-megapixel camera array featuring a periscope telephoto lens and 50-watt wireless charging, though storage drops to 256 gigabytes.

Tiered Promo Codes Reduce Smartphone Prices in Spain

Discounts on these smartphones are tied to tiered promotional codes valid for orders shipped to Spain between October 1 and October 7, 2026. Mundo Deportivo reported that buyers can apply specific coupon codes to offset retail costs depending on their total cart value.

Promo Code Discount Amount Minimum Purchase ESLD02 2 euros 18 euros ESLD06 6 euros 45 euros ESLD11 11 euros 79 euros ESLD20 20 euros 159 euros ESLD30 30 euros 239 euros ESLD45 45 euros 359 euros ESLD60 60 euros 469 euros

Applying the campaign coupons reduces the final purchase price further below standard Spanish retail rates. Shoppers can use code ESLD30 for the X7 Pro, ESLD45 for the X8 Pro, and ESLD60 for the F8 Ultra, according to El Recomendador de Mundo Deportivo.

Selecting the Correct Performance Tier

Choosing between the three discounted devices depends entirely on matching hardware capabilities to daily usage habits. The X7 Pro targets users needing mass storage for offline media without relying on cloud subscriptions, while the X8 Pro prioritizes environmental durability for outdoor use in rain or mud.

The F8 Ultra addresses heavy computing demands such as high-end gaming and 4K mobile video editing through its Qualcomm flagship silicon and periscope zoom capabilities. However, buyers selecting the F8 Ultra trade away half of the onboard storage capacity found on the X-series models, leaving only 256 gigabytes to absorb high-resolution media files.