Huawei unveils Watch D3 in Munich for medical-grade health tracking

Huawei Brings Medical-Grade Wrist Blood Pressure Tracking to Munich With the Watch D3

On September 2, 2026, Huawei officially unveiled the Watch D3 in Munich, establishing a dedicated wearable line focused heavily on medical-grade blood pressure tracking and comprehensive physiological monitoring.

The 25.5 Millimeter Mechanical Air Cushion Mimics Clinical Cuffs

To capture accurate blood pressure readings on the wrist, the Watch D3 features a specialized bracelet equipped with an ultrafine 25.5 mm mechanical air cushion. This internal airbag gently compresses the wrist during measurements, mimicking a traditional arm-cuff sphygmomanometer. This exact measurement mechanism has earned CE MDR medical device certification within the European Union alongside NMPA registration in China. To facilitate continuous data collection, the hardware sits inside an 11.3 mm thick chassis weighing 40 grams, engineered for round-the-clock comfort.

Photo: phonandroid.com

Pre- and Post-Workout Diagnostics Drive Real-Time Intensity Adjustments

The Watch D3 introduces a targeted pre- and post-workout blood pressure evaluation function. The device cross-references blood pressure changes induced by exercise to recommend intensity adjustments or advise users to dial back heavy exertion if readings exceed baseline parameters. Alongside active spot checks, the wearable supports 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (MAPA). The inclusion of the Health Glance utility compiles eleven critical health indicators—including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, stress levels, and arterial stiffness—into a comprehensive report in approximately one minute.

Six-Day Battery Life Anchors 3,000-Nit Outdoor Visibility

Display brightness reaches a maximum of 3,000 nits across a 1.92-inch screen designed for direct sunlight visibility. The battery sustains up to 6 days of normal use under continuous daily wear conditions. Beyond medical features, the operating system supports Bluetooth calls, contactless payments, and cross-compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones. The activity tracker covers over 100 workout profiles, adding dedicated modes for golf, skiing, trail running, mini-workouts, and third-party racquet sport applications.

Design Options, Additional Medical Features and Promotional Launch Offers

The Watch D3 is offered in three distinct colorways: black, gold, and mocha gold. Beyond standard blood pressure tracking, the device performs electrocardiograms and records the corresponding waveforms. Users can also access a morning health overview complete with a readiness score displayed alongside readable charts and personalized guidance upon waking. From September 29 to November 15, purchases made directly on the official Huawei website include a complimentary Scale 3 scale and a Care Package, alongside an additional €20 discount using the promotional code A20D3NUM.