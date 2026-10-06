Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and other stars canceled weddings

Even in Hollywood, an engagement ring does not guarantee a walk down the aisle.

When the Spotlight Drowns Out the Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck canceled their 2003 Santa Barbara wedding days before the date due to overwhelming media scrutiny.

Rosamund Pike and Joe Wright called off their planned 2008 ceremony after director Wright abruptly ended the engagement.

Demi Moore ended her engagement to Emilio Estevez in 1986 after discovering infidelity and broken trust.

The Media Storm That Halted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2003

Few Hollywood romances match the winding history of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The pair first met on the set of the film Gigli in 2002, quickly entering a high-profile relationship and getting engaged shortly after. They initially planned to marry on September 14, 2003, in Santa Barbara.

However, the surrounding media frenzy reached such extreme levels that the couple called off the entire event just days before the ceremony. According to a joint statement issued at the time, the reality of the situation became clear when they seriously discussed employing three decoy brides across three different locations to trick the press. They ultimately split in 2004, before reuniting nearly two decades later to marry in 2022. That marriage ended when Lopez filed for divorce in 2024, with proceedings finalizing in early 2005.

When Invitations Go Out and Cancellations Follow for Rosamund Pike and Joe Wright

In 2008, less than a year after their engagement, the couple broke up. Pike later noted that she never fully understood why Wright decided to call off the wedding. Because save-the-date notices had already been dispatched, the burden fell on Pike’s mother to contact every guest and inform them that the ceremony was canceled.

Discovered Infidelity Ends the Engagement of Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez