Ruby Alexander Releases Single Undertow

Australian folk-soul singer and classically trained guitarist Ruby Alexander released her latest single, “Undertow,” on September 23rd via Mandatory Music. Written during her travels across London, Morocco, and Berlin, the track blends folk, soul, and classical elements to explore the aftermath of a final conversation with a partner.

Ruby Alexander released her latest genre-blending single, “Undertow,” on September 23rd through Mandatory Music.

The track originated as a classical guitar piece during Alexander’s travels in London, Morocco, and Berlin before evolving into a lyric-driven song.

The song explores the lingering isolation, memories, and emotional residue left behind after the end of a significant relationship.

Origins of the Track Across Three Cities

The development of “Undertow” spans multiple international locations and a distinct shift in musical direction. Originally written in 2023 while Alexander traveled through London, Morocco, and Berlin, the composition was initially structured as a classical guitar piece. That foundation remains audible throughout the final track, which blends elements of folk, soul, and classical music.

The creative trajectory shifted when the opening lyrics and melody materialized with immediate clarity. Alexander recalled working through the lines, “To name my fears and face them too / And learn what loving’s meant to do without you,” which prompted a structural transformation away from a strictly instrumental framework.

Lyrical Exploration of Solitude and Memory

The lyrics examine how everyday moments transform into solitude once a companion is gone.

Describing the conceptual meaning behind the single, Alexander explained the difficulty of confronting the past. When we close the door to a room of our past, that room still remains, she stated. This song is an intimate whisper about the courage it takes to look back on your own memories – to reopen that door and peer in from a place further along down the line.

She added that the track serves as a nostalgic portrait of a past relationship, loss, and personal processing in the aftermath. Amongst the beauty and the good always seems to be a sharp edge of darkness – the ‘undertow’ that we fight against. ‘How will I keep fighting it, now that I am alone? Distance, ambiguity, everything growing blurrier over time, and yet I still cannot bury these memories. Do you remember me like I remember you?’

Vocal Runs and Guitar Riffs Shape the Composition

The song opens with a soft, lullaby-like cadence before building into an arrangement featuring vocal runs, hums, and intricate guitar riffs. Fleshing out the lyrics required a protracted period of reflection, which Alexander likened to sweeping dust from old pictures hanging on a wall.

The writing directly incorporates this imagery of preserved documentation and dialogue: