Man arrested after stabbing woman on South Melbourne tram

A 51-year-old woman was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries following a suspected random stabbing by a 37-year-old homeless man aboard a tram along Eastern Road in South Melbourne at midday on Tuesday, according to 3AW reporting.

The Incident on Eastern Road

The victim was travelling on a tram along Eastern Road when she was allegedly attacked by a complete stranger around midday on Tuesday. Witness Jacquie recounted to 3AW that she noticed a man standing up and walking down the aisle after a woman boarded with a dog. I just had this feeling, he might stab somebody, Jacquie said. Moments later, she heard the victim scream, He stabbed me. I’ve been stabbed.

The alleged offender attempted to flee at stop 22. Two male passengers immediately intervened, pursuing the suspect and urging nearby pedestrians to join the pursuit. Another witness, Pauline, described seeing a bystander holding the armed man down on the pavement as emergency services approached. The guy was actually waving the knife around, and the good Samaritan that had jumped off the tram actually grabbed the knife from him just as the police arrived, Pauline told 3AW. Police officers quickly secured the scene, stepping out of their vehicle with a firearm to pin the suspect to the ground.

Woman stabbed on South Melbourne tram | 7NEWS

Police Arrest Homeless Man After South Melbourne Tram Attack

Law enforcement arrested a 37-year-old homeless man in the immediate vicinity, taking him into custody for formal questioning. A police spokesperson confirmed that investigators currently believe the victim and the suspect were entirely unknown to each other. The injured 51-year-old woman was transported to hospital to treat her non-life-threatening injuries.

Incident Detail Reported Fact Location Eastern Road tram (Stop 22), South Melbourne Time Tuesday, approximately midday Victim Details 51-year-old woman (non-life-threatening injuries) Suspect Details 37-year-old homeless man (arrested)

Authorities have urged any additional witnesses or individuals possessing relevant mobile or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers immediately to assist with the ongoing investigation.