Lionel Messi is set to make his final international appearance for Argentina on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, playing against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old captain, who holds the national records for 207 caps and 125 goals, is closing a 21-year career following the team’s 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain.

Demand for Messi Gear Surges as Number 10 Remains Vacant

Kit and Memorabilia Valuations: Market demand for Argentina’s number 10 shirt and commemorative match-day gear is projected to surge, though coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed the iconic jersey number will not be given to anyone before Messi’s match. لن نمنح الرقم 10 لأي لاعب قبل مباراة ليو , Scaloni stated, adding, بعد ذلك، سنرى .

The Monumental Farewell in Buenos Aires

Some 85,000 supporters are expected to pack the iconic Estadio Monumental to bid farewell to their historic captain, with millions more following the broadcast from South America’s largest stadium. The fixture against Benin serves as the emotional crescendo of a storied career that saw the “Albiceleste” end a 36-year World Cup drought in Qatar under his leadership. Ahead of the fixture, Angel Di Maria, who retired from international duty in 2024, will be among the attendees alongside members of the 2022 World Cup squad and their families to witness the transition of the torch.

The decision to step away follows a taxing period for the veteran forward.

Metric / Milestone Historical Record Total International Caps 207 All-Time Goal Scoring Lead 125 goals International Assists 68 Major Trophies Won 2022 World Cup, 2021 & 2024 Copa América, 2022 Finalissima, 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal

Scaloni Restructures Tactics as New Talents Emerge

As the team transitions, defensive stalwart Cristian “Cuti” Romero is slated to inherit the captain’s armband.

Photo: الإمارات اليوم

Reflecting on Two Decades in the Albiceleste Blue and White

Messi’s journey with the senior national team spanned two decades, featuring both supreme continental and global triumphs alongside heartbreaking defeats, including the 2014 World Cup final against Germany and the 2016 Copa América loss to Chile. Yet, the forward leaves the international stage having cemented his status alongside Diego Maradona in the pantheon of Argentine sporting icons. On Monday, following his final training session at the Ezeiza complex carrying his name, shop employee Nahuel Nieva took a day off work to watch his hero train, telling Agence France-Presse: لا يمكنك أن تطلب أكثر من ذلك، هذا كل شيء .

“لحظات مميزة أعلم أنني سأفتقدها”

Messi shared on social media ahead of the fixture, capturing the sentiment of a career defined by unprecedented individual brilliance and national devotion. While his club contract in North America runs until 2028, Tuesday night at the Monumental marks the definitive end of an unforgettable era for South American football.