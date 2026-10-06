Grand Corps Malade Celebrates 20 Years with New Album ‘Voir la mer

French slameur Grand Corps Malade marks twenty years in music with his ninth studio album, Voir la mer, released on September 18, 2026. The 16-track project blends personal introspection, social commentary, and unexpected collaborations, including a duet featuring his wife, Julia Marsaud.

Voir la mer arrives two decades after debut album

The Milestone Release: Voir la mer arrives two decades after his debut album, Midi 20, featuring 16 diverse tracks shaped by a year-long family stay in Montreal.

Voir la mer arrives two decades after his debut album, Midi 20, featuring 16 diverse tracks shaped by a year-long family stay in Montreal. <A Broad Collaborator Lineup: The anniversary album also features guest appearances from SDM, Cœur de pirate, Mentissa, and Styleto.

Twenty Years of Music and the Montreal Inspiration

Marking two decades since the release of his debut album Midi 20, Grand Corps Malade reflects on his journey without regret or complacency. As noted by rts.ch, the artist spent a year living in Montreal with his wife and two sons, an experience that heavily influenced his latest writing. The record ranges from melancholic tones to festive arrangements driven by funk and disco influences.

Speaking on French television, the performer explained how he imagined a dialogue between his past self in 2006 and his current perspective in 2026. “I amused myself by imagining the Fabien of 2006 asking questions to the Grand Corps Malade of 2026,” he shared on Le Grand soir, as reported by rts.ch. The resulting project captures emotional shifts while addressing contemporary anxieties and human resilience.

A Secret Guest Vocalist on the Anniversary Record

Among the notable collaborations on Voir la mer is a track titled “Mes doutes avec toi.” While the album features established artists like SDM and Cœur de pirate, the female vocalist accompanying the slameur on the chorus is a private figure.

The artist admitted to using a playful trap to convince her to enter the studio, telling her they were recording it as a joke to see how it sounded. The vocal take ultimately remained in the final mix.

Album Detail Information Release Date September 18, 2026 Record Label Anouche Records Notable Collaborators SDM, Cœur de pirate, Mentissa, Styleto, Julia Marsaud Upcoming Tour Date November 25, 2027 at Vaudoise aréna, Prilly (Switzerland)

Themes of Human Imperfection and Social Commentary

Beyond personal reflections, the 16 tracks on Voir la mer address broader societal issues. In the song “Les Failles,” Grand Corps Malade explores human imperfections, contrasting genuine emotional fragility with the clean predictability of artificial intelligence. Another track, “Pas de fatalité,” takes aim at the normalization of racist discourse in public life, carrying the refrain that indignation is a right while reaction is a duty.

The album also features “Traces,” recorded alongside rapper SDM, serving as a tribute to the Parisian banlieues that shaped their respective upbringings. Rather than leaning into cultural clichés, the tracks emphasize creativity and character rooted in suburban life.

As the rollout for Voir la mer continues, Grand Corps Malade prepares to take the new material on the road, with a confirmed performance scheduled at the Vaudoise aréna in Prilly, Switzerland, on November 25, 2027.