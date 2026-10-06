Sheldon Creed Leads NASCAR Standings With 2,259 Points

As the 2026 NASCAR season reaches a critical juncture, Sheldon Creed holds the lead in the points standings with 2,259 points, maintaining a narrow margin over Carson Kvapil, who sits second with 2,240 points.

The Battle at the Top of the Standings

Sheldon Creed leads the championship hunt with 2,259 points, bolstered by three wins. Carson Kvapil applies constant pressure directly behind him in second place with 2,240 points and two wins. Justin Allgaier occupies the fourth spot with 2,229 points and six wins, showcasing a different path to the upper echelon through sheer race victories rather than just steady accumulation.

Further down the top ten, Taylor Gray holds seventh with 2,169 points (one win), closely followed by Sammy Smith in eighth with 2,165 points. Austin Hill rounds out the top tier in ninth with 2,160 points and two wins, while Parker Retzlaff stands tenth with 2,142 points.

Drivers Fight for Positioning Outside the Top Ten

The fight for positioning intensifies outside the immediate top ten. Brandon Jones occupies the eleventh position with 2,122 points and one win, just ahead of Rajah Caruth in twelfth with 2,113 points. Entries further down the chart feature Brent Crews with 758 points and William Sawalich with 711 points and one win.

The standings extend through a deep roster of competitors fighting for every position, including Anthony Alfredo (606 points), Brennan Poole (535 points), and Dean Thompson (528 points). Jeremy Clements (481 points) and Harrison Burton (467 points) anchor the next tier, followed by Blaine Perkins (398 points) and Patrick Staropoli (381 points).

Driver Points Wins Sheldon Creed 2259 3 Carson Kvapil 2240 2 Justin Allgaier 2229 6 Taylor Gray 2169 1 Sammy Smith 2165 0

Deeper Roster Standings

Competitors lower in the points structure continue to log laps as the season progresses. Josh Bilicki holds 325 points, Lavar Scott follows with 299 points, and Austin Green enters the record with 262 points. Garrett Smithley (216 points) and Josh Williams (192 points) maintain their positions ahead of Mason Maggio (145 points) and Andrew Patterson (105 points).

Field depth stretches past thirty entries, encompassing Preston Pardus (66 points), Myatt Snider (61 points), Jordan Anderson (57 points), and Logan Bearden (47 points). Will Rodgers (41 points), Blake Lothian (35 points), and Luke Fenhaus (31 points) register further down the order, alongside tallies from competitors including Carson Brown, Matt DiBenedetto, and Cleetus McFarland.

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