Netflix Taps IMG as Production Partner for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Streaming platform Netflix has hired international sports marketing agency IMG as its production partner for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Marking Netflix’s first live soccer broadcast in the US and Canada, the agreement covers all 64 matches, over 100 hours of studio programming, and the final draw on December 11.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Broadcast Landscape: Netflix holds exclusive US and Canada rights for both the 2027 and 2031 tournaments, shifting major international soccer distribution away from traditional linear networks.

Netflix holds exclusive US and Canada rights for both the 2027 and 2031 tournaments, shifting major international soccer distribution away from traditional linear networks. Production Scale: IMG will overlay real-time custom commentary and graphics onto the world feed provided by Host Broadcast Services, utilizing multi-language support.

IMG will overlay real-time custom commentary and graphics onto the world feed provided by Host Broadcast Services, utilizing multi-language support. Talent Acquisitions: High-profile hires include lead studio host Rebecca Lowe and Spanish-language play-by-play voice Andrés Cantor.

Infrastructure and Production Scope in Brazil

The 2027 tournament in Brazil represents a historic milestone as the first Women’s World Cup staged in South America. According to sportsbusinessjournal.com, Netflix agreed to pay a reported $200 million for the rights to the 2027 and 2031 editions. To manage the immense logistical footprint of a month-long global event, Netflix turned to IMG for comprehensive production support.

As sportsvideo.org noted, the scope requires producing live coverage across all 64 matches alongside more than 100 hours of dedicated studio programming. While FIFA’s longtime production partner, Host Broadcast Services, supplies the raw world feed, IMG will enable Netflix to insert bespoke graphics, localized commentary, and dedicated studio segments. Coverage will be distributed in English and Spanish in the US, and in English and French in Canada.

Photo: sportsbusinessjournal.com

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of the fastest-growing events in global sport, showcasing the best football and captivating new audiences worldwide,” said Adam Kelly, IMG’s president, in remarks cited by sportcal.com. “As Netflix makes its live football debut, we’re excited to help bring this tournament to new and existing fans in the US and Canada.”

Expanding Live Sports Portfolios

This partnership signals a major escalation in Netflix’s live sports strategy. Previously, the streaming giant focused primarily on combat sports, including boxing and mixed martial arts, alongside high-profile events like the Riyadh Season Six Kings Slam tennis tournament, where IMG also provided production backing.

Earlier in 2026, Netflix secured rights for men’s national team competitions in Mexico through 2029, including the Gold Cup and Nations League Finals. The company has also acquired major properties across American football, professional wrestling, baseball, and tennis. However, the month-long Women’s World Cup introduces an entirely different logistical demand compared to single-fight broadcasts or weekend tournaments.

Photo: sportsvideo.org

Tournament Detail Specification Host Country Brazil (2027) Match Volume 64 Matches Studio Commitment 100+ Hours Language Feeds (US) English, Spanish Language Feeds (Canada) English, French Final Draw Date December 11, 2026

The operational partnership begins well before the opening whistle on June 24, 2027. IMG will support Netflix’s live broadcast of the tournament’s final draw on December 11, serving as an initial live test run before the full tournament operation kicks off next summer.

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