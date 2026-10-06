Cadillac wins J.D. Power award for driver assist tech

Cadillac Captures Premium Innovation Crown

Cadillac has claimed the crown for the most innovative premium brand for driver assistance technology in the 2026 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study by J.D. Power. While rival electric vehicle brands Tesla and Rivian posted higher raw figures in the survey data, neither met the specific eligibility requirements needed to claim an official award.

Escalade Shines with Camera Rear-View Mirror

Beyond the broader brand ranking, Cadillac secured a specific model award for the Escalade, which J.D. Power crowned the top premium model for comfort and convenience. Survey respondents singled out the vehicle’s camera rear-view mirror technology as a standout feature resonating strongly with drivers. Across the wider premium category, Genesis claimed second place and BMW secured third for tech innovation.

Hyundai Dominates the Mass-Market Standings

In the mass-market category, Hyundai claimed the highest ranking for tech innovation, finishing just a fraction of a point behind BMW in overall brand scores. GMC and Kia secured second and third place respectively in the mass-market segment.

The Engineering Trap of Excess Automation

Not all cabin technology enjoys a warm reception. J.D. Power’s findings indicate that features drivers dislike most are those that disrupt the driving flow instead of blending into the background. Doron Hikry, director of customer success at J.D. Power, explained that “the technology customers value most is often the technology they barely notice because it simply works,” noting that “more automation and additional screens don’t necessarily translate into a better experience.”

Unused Passenger Screens Fall Flat

Passenger infotainment screens emerged as a primary offender in the survey data. Among owners with vehicles equipped with a passenger infotainment screen, 35 percent reported that the feature has never been used, and a mere 6 percent stated that passengers used the system regularly. Furthermore, these auxiliary displays generated more technical problems than most other components of the vehicle’s infotainment architecture, contrasting sharply with widely praised automated features like smart ignition systems and smart climate control.