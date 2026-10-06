Trump Suggests Iran Could Destroy California Cities to Defend Unpopular War

On Monday, during a political rally in Nebraska, President Donald Trump ambiguously suggested that Iran could “take out” San Diego or Los Angeles.

Defending a Deeply Unpopular Military Conflict

Addressing supporters, Trump claimed that the conflict’s financial strain is an artificial, minor bump in the road. Remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high, Trump stated regarding the price increases. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe.

He then shifted his rhetoric to Iran’s hypothetical capabilities, making a striking remark about major American metropolitan areas. They could take out a city, Trump added, pausing mid-sentence. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let him take out San Diego. He concluded that this was a very small price to pay and that the war would be over very soon.

The justification relies heavily on claims that the military engagement is necessary to prevent nuclear proliferation. However, those assertions clash with diplomatic history. Tehran had already agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapons program before the United States launched the war in late February. Iran has reaffirmed at multiple points during the war that it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons.

Political Fallout and White House Defense

The remarks triggered swift backlash among lawmakers, particularly in California. Sen. Alex Padilla (D) took to social media to demand immediate executive removal. 25th Amendment NOW, Padilla wrote on X, citing the constitutional mechanism that enables the cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.

Critics interpreted the president’s statements as an endorsement of hypothetical attacks on those two cities, noting that the audience cheered the proposition without immediate correction from the podium. Conversely, the White House Rapid Response team issued a belligerent defense on X, criticizing observers who drew adverse conclusions. No, he didn’t, you buffoons, the response team wrote, arguing that the administration is fighting to stop Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon.

This incident mirrors comments from late September, when Trump similarly remarked during a press conference: If you want to see turmoil and travesty, let them take out a city with a nuclear weapon…let them hit us with a nuclear weapon. Observers have questioned whether these statements stem from strategic messaging errors or a fundamental misunderstanding of nuclear capabilities. Historical precedent includes a 2015 Republican debate where Trump was clearly confused over a question about the nuclear triad, alongside 2019 reports of inquiries into dropping nuclear bombs directly into hurricanes.

Public Sentiment Ahead of Midterms

Polling data indicates a widening chasm between the White House and the American electorate. More than 6 in 10 voters want the war to end as soon as possible.

Despite low public approval, administration officials have maintained that the topic can be leveraged favorably in upcoming midterm elections if framed properly. Trump argued on Friday that framing the issue around nuclear prevention guarantees near-universal support. When you say, ‘Is it OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon?’ I would say 100 percent of the people say no, including worldwide, Trump said. So, when you say it that way, it would help Republicans running on the issue. If you don’t say that, it could hurt.

With public resistance mounting and federal lawmakers demanding structural accountability, the political debate over the justification for the conflict remains deeply polarized as midterms approach.