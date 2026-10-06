Aramco CEO Warns Global Oil Inventories at Critical Pressure Levels

Global commercial oil inventories have dropped below 6,000,000,000 barrels, reaching critical pressure levels that drive market volatility and leave the energy supply chain acutely vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions, according to Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (TADAWUL: 2222) CEO Amin Nasser.

The Bottom Line

Commercial oil inventories have fallen below the 6,000,000,000-barrel threshold, with less than 10% of total stockpiles actually available for immediate market deployment.

Saudi Aramco reports that global supply disruptions, particularly related to the Strait of Hormuz, have stripped approximately 3,000,000,000 barrels of oil from international supply chains.

Refilling depleted global reserves could require up to two years even if trade routes reopen immediately, keeping upward pressure on energy prices.

Aramco plans to triple the capacity of one of its massive international oil storage facilities outside Saudi Arabia to hedge against short-term market disruptions.

Shrinking Commercial Inventories and Critical Pressure Points

Global energy markets entered ongoing geopolitical conflicts with roughly 10,000,000,000 barrels in total inventory. Speaking at the Energy Intelligence forum in London, Nasser revealed that available commercial stockpiles now sit below 6,000,000,000 barrels. The vast majority of these remaining reserves are tied up in pipeline fill, minimum operating levels at storage depots, and essential refinery operations. This leaves less than 10% of total commercial inventory genuinely accessible to buffer against sudden supply shocks.

Governments and energy firms have drawn down more than a billion barrels from onshore commercial reserves since the onset of the current Middle East crisis, while emergency stockpiles may suffice for the winter season without solving long-term supply challenges. With these inventories serving as the last major line of defense for the global market, the system faces severe operational friction. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has prepared a 100,000,000-barrel release of crude and diesel to cool surging fuel prices, though it remains unclear whether part of this volume will incorporate allocations from the standard 400,000,000-barrel release in March that has not yet reached the market, and analysts note that the remaining buffer is so thin that coordinating even this relatively modest volume has triggered extensive international negotiations. Nasser stated regarding the IEA measure: It took a lot of negotiations, but it is 100,000,000 barrels.

Photo: annahar.com

Infrastructure Bottlenecks Across the Strait of Hormuz

The restriction of maritime trade through vital chokepoints has fundamentally altered the economics of oil distribution. The disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz alone has cut global oil and refined product supplies by roughly 3,000,000,000 barrels. Nasser emphasized that until navigation through the strait resumes completely and market confidence returns, upward pressure on both crude and refined products will persist.

Physical shipping routes have experienced unprecedented strain, forcing operators to rely heavily on ship-to-ship transfers. Open-source tracking data, including satellite imagery and vessel logs, has increasingly been utilized to monitor maritime bottlenecks. To mitigate these export risks, Saudi Aramco continues to push barrels through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea, alongside Mediterranean access points via the SUMED pipeline at Sidi Kerir and Port Said. The company is actively engineering fourth and fifth export corridors to expand its logistical optionality.

Photo: الجزيرة نت

Metric Volume / Value Context Global Daily Oil Demand ~102,000,000 barrels/day IEA baseline consumption rate Total Initial Inventories ~10,000,000,000 barrels Pre-crisis global stockpile level Current Commercial Inventories <6,000,000,000 barrels Remaining commercial volume, largely operationally bound Withdrawn Reserves >1,000,000,000 barrels Drawn from onshore storage since crisis began

Aramco Production Capacity and the Two-Year Replenishment Horizon

Despite severe external supply constraints, Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant maintains that its domestic production network remains resilient. Nasser stated that the company retains the operational capacity to restore its full sustainable production ceiling of 12,000,000 barrels per day within a matter of days if required. Highlighting the critical function of regional transport infrastructure, Nasser noted that without the East-West pipeline, benchmark Brent crude prices would have surged toward $200 per barrel, while noting that the Kingdom’s strategic inventories played a key role in easing the crisis and that Aramco never had to resort to its strategic reserves of refined products.

Looking ahead, market participants face a protracted period of supply tightness. Even if maritime corridors normalize immediately, rebuilding depleted strategic and commercial stockpiles while simultaneously servicing baseline daily demand will likely take up to two years.

International Storage Expansion and Trading Technology

To further guard against short-term volatility, Aramco intends to triple the storage capacity of one of its major overseas facilities located outside the Kingdom.

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