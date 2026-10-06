NY Forex Update: US Dollar Recovers as Treasury Yields Decline and Trade Deficit Widens

NY Forex Update: US Dollar Recovers as Treasury Yields Decline and Trade Deficit Widens

by

In the opening of the New York foreign exchange market, the dollar pulled back as U.S. long-term interest rates declined.

The Bottom Line

  • U.S. long-term yields fell during the New York market opening, pushing the dollar into a retreat against major currencies.

Treasury Secretary Bessent Cites Debt Trajectory and Tariff Impact

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on the 5th that the administration inherited a massive debt, noting that spending curbs can begin to alter the government debt trajectory very quickly. Bessent also warned that the government will be forced to return $180 billion in tariff revenues, creating a temporary blow. He added that U.S. mortgage rates will likely decline again following the Iran conflict, while projecting third-quarter gross domestic product growth to exceed 3%.

August Trade Deficit Reaches $105.6 Billion

Market analysts note that the widening trade deficit is expected to exert a drag on third-quarter economic growth.

Economic Indicator Reported Figure Analyst Expectation Prior Period
August U.S. Trade Deficit -$105.6 Billion -$102.1 Billion -$92.8 Billion (July)
Weekly U.S. ADP Employment +23,750 N/A +22,500

Broader Market Pressures and Currency Movements

Concerns over debt crises eased as French government bonds stabilized, prompting a rebound in the euro and contributing further to selling pressure on the greenback. Meanwhile, TBS CROSS DIG with Bloomberg reported that Jim Paulsen warned that cumulative pressures from crude oil, U.S. Treasury yields, and a strong dollar could trigger a correction in the S&P 500. Additionally, global investors are closely watching upcoming third-quarter bank earnings and the November 3 U.S. midterm elections for potential shifts in asset allocation as bond yields remain elevated.

NY Forex Update: US Dollar Recovers as Treasury Yields Decline and Trade Deficit Widens
Photo: マネクリ

At the New York opening, the dollar-yen pair stood at 158.09 yen, with the euro-dollar at 1.1251, the euro-yen at 177.86, the pound-dollar at 1.3265, and the dollar-Swiss franc at 0.8324. Market participants continue to monitor the ongoing U.S. Treasury debt auctions, focusing specifically on the results of the $58 billion three-year note auction.

More on this story: US Dollar Closes Lower Ahead of Brazil Elections · Euro Hits 17-Month Low as French Debt Fears and US Inflation Pressures

CVOL Insights: Correlations Between Treasury Yields and Dollar Demand

Worth a look

Photo of author

Daniel Foster - Senior Editor, Economy

Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Faces Death Penalty in Saudi Arabia Over Social Media Comment