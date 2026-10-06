NY Forex Update: US Dollar Recovers as Treasury Yields Decline and Trade Deficit Widens

In the opening of the New York foreign exchange market, the dollar pulled back as U.S. long-term interest rates declined.

The Bottom Line

U.S. long-term yields fell during the New York market opening, pushing the dollar into a retreat against major currencies.

Treasury Secretary Bessent Cites Debt Trajectory and Tariff Impact

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on the 5th that the administration inherited a massive debt, noting that spending curbs can begin to alter the government debt trajectory very quickly. Bessent also warned that the government will be forced to return $180 billion in tariff revenues, creating a temporary blow. He added that U.S. mortgage rates will likely decline again following the Iran conflict, while projecting third-quarter gross domestic product growth to exceed 3%.

August Trade Deficit Reaches $105.6 Billion

Market analysts note that the widening trade deficit is expected to exert a drag on third-quarter economic growth.

Economic Indicator Reported Figure Analyst Expectation Prior Period August U.S. Trade Deficit -$105.6 Billion -$102.1 Billion -$92.8 Billion (July) Weekly U.S. ADP Employment +23,750 N/A +22,500

Broader Market Pressures and Currency Movements

Concerns over debt crises eased as French government bonds stabilized, prompting a rebound in the euro and contributing further to selling pressure on the greenback. Meanwhile, TBS CROSS DIG with Bloomberg reported that Jim Paulsen warned that cumulative pressures from crude oil, U.S. Treasury yields, and a strong dollar could trigger a correction in the S&P 500. Additionally, global investors are closely watching upcoming third-quarter bank earnings and the November 3 U.S. midterm elections for potential shifts in asset allocation as bond yields remain elevated.

Photo: マネクリ

At the New York opening, the dollar-yen pair stood at 158.09 yen, with the euro-dollar at 1.1251, the euro-yen at 177.86, the pound-dollar at 1.3265, and the dollar-Swiss franc at 0.8324. Market participants continue to monitor the ongoing U.S. Treasury debt auctions, focusing specifically on the results of the $58 billion three-year note auction.