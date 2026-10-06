Manchester City has lodged an appeal against an independent commission verdict finding the club guilty of 114 financial infractions between 2009 and 2018. The club risks severe sporting consequences as investigators uncovered more than £900 million in artificially inflated revenues and minor costs.

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The Scale of the Financial Infractions

An independent commission mandated by the Premier League investigated Manchester City’s financial operations across a nine-year span. The inquiry identified prohibited practices in 114 of the 115 cases examined. The club belongs to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Photo: Le Matin

These violations involved inflating revenues and minor costs by more than £900 million, or over one billion euros. Manchester City deposited an appeal against the verdict, maintaining its innocence. In an official club statement, management insisted that “un ensemble complet de preuves irréfutables existe à l’appui de ses positions dans cette affaire.”

Metric / Category Details of the Premier League Findings Period Under Investigation 2009 to 2018 Total Infractions Charged 115 cases (114 found guilty by commission) Estimated Inflated Revenue Over £900 million (approx. €1 billion) Potential Penalties Points deductions, title stripping, expulsion from league

Geopolitical Fallout and Diplomatic Friction

The legal battle has expanded beyond sporting parameters into international relations between London and the United Arab Emirates. The Telegraph reported that a formal condemnation of Manchester City could weaken Emirati appetite for future major investments in the United Kingdom. Since 2021, the UAE has invested approximately £30 billion in British future economic sectors through a joint bilateral framework.

Photo: Foot Mercato

This financial interdependence complicates the political stance of local leaders. Investments from the cheikhs have contributed to successes in Manchester. Meanwhile, broader economic pressures leave the UK heavily reliant on domestic and foreign capital.

Managerial Defiance and Squad Stance

Pep Guardiola moved quickly to shield his players and staff from the ongoing controversy. Guardiola addressed supporters directly, stating his backing for his club, his owner, his president, Ferran Soriano, the players, the staff, and Enzo Maresca. The manager emphasised that the group intends to overcome the crisis collectively.

Guardiola remains determined to protect the work accomplished at the Etihad Stadium, confirming his presence on the bench for the upcoming Champions League match against PSG. While league executives and independent panels weigh appropriate sporting punishments—ranging from potential relegation to the loss of titles—the club continues to contest the findings through legal channels.

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