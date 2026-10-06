Pep Guardiola Calls Lionel Messi National Team Departure Heartbreaking

German football fans seeking to watch Lionel Messi’s final appearance in the Argentina national team shirt can follow upcoming international broadcast schedules as the forward prepares to step away from international competition. Teleschau reported that the departure marks the end of an era for the Albiceleste.

The End of an Era for La Albiceleste

Pep Guardiola, who managed Messi during a spell at FC Barcelona, stated that the sport has produced no comparable talent to date, calling his departure from the national team heartbreaking.

Messi and Guardiola captured Champions League titles together in 2009 and 2011. Messi later secured two additional titles independently with the club. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed anticipation for the upcoming fixture, noting that everyone wants to be part of an unforgettable day.

Historical Legacy and Career Milestones

Scaloni guided Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup. At the past World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, his selection finished as runners-up behind Spain. Messi’s international résumé includes that World Cup triumph, a runners-up medal at the 2014 tournament, and two Copa América titles.

Tournament / Honor Result / Year FIFA World Cup Winner (2022), Runner-up (2014) Copa América Two-time Champion UEFA Champions League Four-time Winner

Those achievements cement his status as the most successful Argentine football player of all time. Fans across Germany and worldwide now look toward the final broadcast to witness the conclusion of an international career.

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