Chad Genereux Hosts Free Martial Arts Sessions in Kelowna

On Saturday, October 10, Silent Tiger Martial Arts instructor Chad Genereux will host multiple free martial arts and self-defense training sessions at the organization’s newly opened dojo on Acland Road in Kelowna.

Market Impact

Facility Expansion: The new location at 2550 Acland Road accommodates small, focused class sizes for specialized martial arts instruction.

The new location at 2550 Acland Road accommodates small, focused class sizes for specialized martial arts instruction. Registration Limitations: Every session caps participation strictly at 14 individuals to maintain personal instruction quality.

Schedule of Free Training Sessions

The morning events begin at 10:00 AM with a dedicated kids program running until 10:30 AM, followed immediately by an interactive question-and-answer period. Adults looking to try out the discipline can join a dedicated session from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM, which also features a post-training Q&A. The final block of the day runs from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM, offering a community self-defense class tailored for individuals aged 19 and older, though participants aged 14 and up are welcome if accompanied by a parent.

Kelowna has been incredible to me over the years. With the opening our ALL-NEW DOJO on Acland Road I have the perfect opportunity to give something back, Genereux stated.

A lot of times free classes are used as a come-on for signups. Not this time. These are genuine opportunities to come and have fun while learning something useful. If you enjoy it and want to sign up, that’s great but not required or expected at all. I just want as many people as possible to know that learning how to protect yourself and those you love can be as fun and exciting as it is incredibly useful, he added.

Background and Instructor Credentials

Genereux brings over 35 years of martial arts teaching experience to the Okanagan. His credentials include multi-degree black belts in Shaolin Kung Fu, Canadian Close Combat, Freestyle Kickboxing, and German Close Combat. He is also a certified instructor in Muay Thai, Jeet Kune Do, Systema, Kyusho Jitsu, and Hyper Pro Xtreme.

During his competitive career, Chad was ranked world #5 in Sport Jiu-Jitsu and consistently finished 1st or 2nd across multiple years in SKI, NASKA, and NBL competitions in fighting and forms. He has received the Canadian Karate Kung Fu Association Appreciation of Service award, instructed world champion martial artists, and trained members of police and military forces throughout North America.

Session Time Program Type Age Group Capacity 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Kids Program + Q&A Children 14 Participants 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Adults Session + Q&A Adults 14 Participants 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM Community Self-Defense 19+ (14+ with parent) 14 Participants

Recent Training and Dojo Offerings

Freshly returned from Quebec City, Genereux recently participated in an intensive training and grading workshop focusing on Tandem Fighting, VIP Protection, and To Shin Do Ninjutsu alongside four internationally renowned instructors.

Silent Tiger Martial Arts offers ongoing training across five primary disciplines: To Shin Do Ninjutsu, Close Combat, Shaolin Kung Fu, Hyper Pro Xtreme, and Freestyle Kickboxing. The organization emphasizes small class sizes, personal instruction, inner strength, discipline, and ego-free personal mastery.

Interested attendees must register in advance due to the strict 14-person capacity limit per event. Inquiries and registrations can be directed to the dojo located at Unit #27, 2550 Acland Road, Kelowna, BC, via phone at 250 575 5224 or through email at [email protected].