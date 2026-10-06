Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov Out 2-4 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov will miss two to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday. The 20-year-old winger’s absence forces a top-six reshuffle ahead of the team’s Eastern Conference Final rematch against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Shift: Kirby Dach moves up to the second line alongside Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook, while Florian Xhekaj draws into the active lineup.

Kirby Dach moves up to the second line alongside Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook, while Florian Xhekaj draws into the active lineup. Fantasy Value: Managers holding Demidov must stash the forward for up to a month, though his long-term outlook remains elite following his summer extension.

Managers holding Demidov must stash the forward for up to a month, though his long-term outlook remains elite following his summer extension. Betting Markets: The Canadiens enter their home opener against the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes without their leading rookie scorer from a season ago.

Lineup Reshuffle and Injury Timeline

Demidov did not participate in Tuesday morning’s skate at the team facility. TSN reported that the winger sat out Monday’s session due to a designated therapy day before the lower-body diagnosis was confirmed. The injury marks the first missed game of Demidov’s career with the Canadiens, interrupting a durable start that saw him play all 82 regular-season games during his standout rookie campaign.

Photo: Pro Hockey Rumors

The timeline establishes a recovery window lasting through late October. Pro Hockey Rumors noted that teammate Kaiden Guhle recently returned to full practice following minor adductor surgery, providing some positive injury news for the franchise even as Demidov hits the shelf.

Player 2025-26 Stats Current Status Contract Detail Ivan Demidov 62 Points (82 GP) Out 2-4 Weeks (Lower Body) $9.15M AAV (Kicks in 2027) Kaiden Guhle Limited to 39 Games Full Practice Participant Signed through 2029-30 Kirby Dach Active Top-Six Promoted to Second Line Active Roster

Building Around the Core Extension

Daily Faceoff highlighted the broader salary cap and roster architecture in Montreal, pointing out that Demidov signed an eight-year, $73.2 million contract extension on July 1. That deal carries an average annual value of $9.15 million and begins next season, running through 2034-35. The front office has prioritized locking in foundational pieces, keeping Demidov alongside captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lake Hutson, Noah Dobson, and Kaiden Guhle through the end of the decade.

Photo: TSN

With Demidov sidelined, head coach Martin St. Louis relies on internal depth to maintain offensive generation. TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde confirmed that Dach steps directly into the vacant second-line role with Slafkovsky and Newhook. Montreal sits at 1-1-1 through three games, having opened the year with a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs before dropping an overtime decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.