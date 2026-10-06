Lausanne Signs French Midfielder Alexis Blin

FC Lausanne-Sport has officially signed French defensive midfielder Alexis Blin on a contract running through the end of the current season, with an option for two additional years. The 30-year-old arrives as a free agent following a departure from Sicilian club Palermo, stepping in to provide immediate cover for the long-term absence of Koba Koindredi.

Midfield Reinforcements Following Crucial Injury Blow

Lausanne moved into the free-agent market after losing Koba Koindredi to a ruptured cruciate ligament. Medical evaluations confirmed that Koindredi faces a lengthy rehabilitation timeline that rules him out for the remainder of the campaign, forcing the front office to secure an experienced replacement outside the standard transfer window.

Alexis Blin arrives in Switzerland without a club since parting ways in September. The former Toulouse and Amiens player brings an extensive European pedigree, having logged 135 appearances across six Ligue 1 seasons before testing himself in Italian football.

Extensive Experience Across French and Italian Leagues

Blin’s career path highlights a robust defensive workload across top-flight and second-tier European competitions. After establishing himself in France, the midfielder transferred to Italian side Lecce in 2021, helping the club secure promotion to Serie A during his first year.

Following two seasons and 66 appearances in the Italian top tier, Blin moved south to Serie B outfit Palermo. Over the 2024/2025 campaign and subsequent appearances in Sicily, he featured in 40 league matches before concluding his contract.

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