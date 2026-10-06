Frostpunk Releases on Nintendo Switch on October 19 with Demo Available Now

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Frostpunk Arrives on Nintendo Switch With October 19 Release Date

Developer 11 bit studios announced that the strategy survival game Frostpunk will launch on the Nintendo Switch platform on October 19, gnn.gamer.com.tw reported. A playable demo and pre-orders are currently available for users on the platform.

Managing Heat and Survival in a Frozen World

Set in a completely frozen world where heat equals life, the game tasks players with building and governing the last city on Earth. Developed originally for Steam in 2018 before expanding to other home consoles and mobile devices, Frostpunk combines resource management with difficult moral choices. Players must develop steam-powered technology to push back an encroaching freeze while maintaining social order and public hope.

Resource optimization often clashes with empathy as administrators balance building maintenance, medical care, and food supplies. Venturing beyond city borders into the frost-choked wilderness brings risks, but expeditions yield essential intelligence, materials, and potential survivors.

Laws, Faith, and Endless Modes on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version includes the core survival mechanics and the endless mode. This mode features eight distinct maps with varying terrain and weather conditions across three specific settings:

Endurance mode, which tests construction and management skills under the harshest conditions.

Builders mode, which starts the player without an available generator.

Serenity mode, which focuses purely on the architectural and city-building aspects without pressure.

Administrators enact laws to regulate daily routines, medical care, and food distribution. These decisions shape a society that may lean toward absolute control or collective faith.