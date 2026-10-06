Israel May Suspend Intelligence Sharing With UK Over Dispute

The United Kingdom faces potential diplomatic expulsions of Israeli diplomats as a looming Thursday deadline approaches over Israel’s ordered closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem, a move triggered by London’s recent trade restrictions on West Bank settlements.

Diplomatic relations between London and Israel have plunged to a severe low following an ultimatum issued by Israeli authorities on September 8. The directive ordered the United Kingdom to shut down its diplomatic mission in East Jerusalem and withdraw its personnel within thirty days, setting an expiration date of Thursday, October 8.

The escalation stems directly from British policy decisions concerning the West Bank. The UK will ban trade involving goods and certain services originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, alongside measures targeting individuals and companies tied to settlement expansion. France and Canada subsequently joined London in implementing similar restrictions, though Israel has not enacted countermeasures against those two nations.

East Jerusalem Consulate Closure Threatens Dozens of British Personnel

The consulate targeted by the closure order functions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem. Operating for nearly two centuries—long before the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948—the mission handles British relations with Palestinians across East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, while also providing essential consular services to Palestinians.

Approximately 30 British diplomats work at the East Jerusalem representation, a staff size that also encompasses their family members who face displacement if the shutdown proceeds. A spokesperson for Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that the consular mission is slated to close on Thursday as planned.

Beyond the consular closure, Israeli measures include removing the British representative from the international Gaza aid coordination center in Kiryat Gat, halting London’s involvement in training Palestinian Authority security forces in the West Bank, and banning specific British officials and citizens from entering the country.

Secret London Diplomacy Fails to Halt the Expulsion Order

In a final bid to avert the rupture, the UK’s chief national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, conducted a discreet visit to Israel to negotiate with officials. The mission yielded no agreement to keep the representation open. Concurrently, London appealed to various European nations to intervene with the Israeli government and urge a reversal of the decision.

Should the consulate shut its doors, multiple sources cited by Reuters indicate that the United Kingdom is weighing the expulsion of a comparable number of Israeli diplomats from the Israeli Embassy in London. Neither the British Foreign Office nor the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided immediate comments regarding the prospective retaliatory expulsions.

Intelligence Sharing Strains Amid Wider Geopolitical Friction

The diplomatic collision threatens broader security cooperation between the two long-standing allies. A former senior CIA official, Ralph Goff, warned that Israel could reduce or halt intelligence-sharing channels with Britain if the political rift deepens further. British specialists emphasize that while intelligence services on both sides possess distinct capabilities, a mutual rupture would harm intelligence agencies in both nations.

Photo: Ziare.com

British specialists point out that such strategic advantages remain significant for Israel as well, even as diplomatic hostility peaks.

The Israeli government has criticized the UK Labour government, accusing it of direct hostility toward Israel. Meanwhile, the British government maintains that its trade bans and sanctions respond to the expansion of Israeli settlements and a rise in settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, actions that London argues undermine the two-state solution rejected openly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Ambassador Simon Walters formally conveyed warnings to Israeli officials that London would respond accordingly to any implementation of the closure order impacting the 27 diplomats stationed at the facility. As the Thursday deadline approaches, multiple sources note that bilateral ties face unprecedented strain over the status of East Jerusalem.