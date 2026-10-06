Mega-Sena: quanto R$ 92 milhões rendem na poupança e Tesouro

A pedido do CNN Money, um levantamento realizado pelo estrategista Michael Viriato mostra quanto rende a aplicação de um grande prêmio da Mega-Sena. The Mega-Sena lottery holds its drawing with an estimated grand prize of R$ 92 million, prompting a detailed look at how the windfall could grow if left untouched in various financial instruments.

To understand the growth potential of a R$ 92 million windfall, Michael Viriato, strategist at Casa do Investidor, ran simulations for CNN Money based on the current level of the basic interest rate at 13.75%. The analysis measures returns by placing the entire prize amount into conservative and fixed-income options.

Comparing Returns Across Savings, Treasury Bonds, and Bank Certificates

Savings accounts offer the following return among standard financial products over both short and long horizons. According to the projections, putting the R$ 92 million prize into a savings account yields just over R$ 611 thousand in the first month, reaching roughly R$ 7 million after a full year.

Photo: cnnbrasil.com.br

By contrast, certificate of deposit options from mid-sized banks yielding 110% of the CDI benchmark provide higher returns. Under that scenario, the same capital generates R$ 863 thousand in a single month and climbs to R$ 11 million over twelve months.

The market survey also evaluates post-fixed instruments like the Tesouro Selic, alongside DI funds that track the Selic rate and CDI benchmarks. The calculations factor in net returns after accounting for income tax deductions, though the savings account remains exempt from those levies.

Simulations for DI funds factor in a 0.5% management fee, while Tesouro Selic calculations incorporate a 0.2% fee, though actual expenses fluctuate depending on the chosen financial institution or brokerage. The official drawing for the prize takes place at 21h at the Espaço da Sorte facility in São Paulo, with a live broadcast scheduled across the official social media channels of Caixa.