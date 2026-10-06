Issy-les-Moulineaux Launches International Animation Festival with Jacky

Issy-les-Moulineaux is launching its inaugural International Animation Festival this week at the Palais des Arts et des Congrès, stepping onto a stage previously dominated by Annecy.

Festival Highlights And Practical Details

The Opening Gala: Scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026, at the Palais des Arts et des Congrès, located at 25 avenue Victor Cresson in Issy-les-Moulineaux, running from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM with doors opening at 19:30.

Scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026, at the Palais des Arts et des Congrès, located at 25 avenue Victor Cresson in Issy-les-Moulineaux, running from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM with doors opening at 19:30. The Host: Jacky, a foundational figure from the historic French television program Club Dorothée, serves as master of ceremonies for the gala evening.

The Club Dorothée Legacy Shapes Modern Animation

The selection of Jacky as master of ceremonies directly connects the festival to the historical influx of Japanese animation into French households during the 1980s and 1990s. VOLTAGE noted that this choice is far from anecdotal, as Club Dorothée served as the primary gateway for introducing millions of French children to manga and anime adaptations on television. Presenting the contemporary wave of Asian animation through a veteran of that era bridges decades of fandom.

Complementing this retrospective nod, the festival showcases contemporary institutional powerhouses from across Asia. A centerpiece of the program features an exclusive European screening of short films created by graduates of the Beijing Film Academy. This institution trained celebrated directors such as Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige. The showcase arrives as Chinese animation asserts massive global commercial dominance, highlighted by industry milestones like Ne Zha 2 crossing the two-billion-dollar mark in global box office receipts.

Exhibitions, Signings, and Publishing Footprints

Beyond the cinematic screenings, the My Creative Arts Festival space hosts extensive publishing events centered on mangas and manhuas—the Chinese equivalent of Japanese comic books. VOLTAGE reported scheduled signing sessions featuring industry figures including Monkey in association with Perfect World, Michael Bettinelli representing Opifo, and Frédéric Antoine, whose professional catalog includes the French publishing edition of Dead Account. Attendees can secure signed volumes and limited collectibles during these dedicated sessions.

Event Element Details Venue Palais des Arts et des Congrès, 25 avenue Victor Cresson, Issy-les-Moulineaux Gala Date & Time Friday, October 9, 2026, from 20:00 to 22:30 (Doors at 19:30) Featured Talent Jacky (Club Dorothée), Monkey (Perfect World), Michael Bettinelli (Opifo), Frédéric Antoine (Dead Account) Core Programming Beijing Film Academy student shorts, Manhua/Manga signings, four competitive awards, and one honorary distinction

Awards Ceremony And Subsequent Community Gatherings

The Friday evening gala culminates in a formal awards presentation. Organizers have structured the ceremony to hand out four distinct competitive prizes alongside a major honorary distinction recognizing contributions to the medium.