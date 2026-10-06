Paramount Finalises $111B Acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount has officially completed its $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, yet the corporate announcement made zero mention of the company’s massive video game division. The blockbuster deal brings major studios like Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software and Mortal Kombat maker NetherRealm under David Ellison, leaving the future of Warner Bros. Games entirely unaddressed.

What We Know About the Skydance Takeover

Paramount finalised its massive $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, rebranding the combined entity simply as Skydance.

The initial corporate press release heavily emphasized theatrical movie production and cost-cutting measures, omitting any reference to the company’s multi-billion-dollar interactive entertainment division.

Major gaming studios including Rocksteady, NetherRealm, Avalanche Software, and TT Games now formally answer to the newly structured leadership team under David Ellison.

The Missing Gaming Blueprint in the Paramount Merger

When media giants combine, the resulting press releases usually read like victory laps detailing every profitable asset under the corporate umbrella. But when Paramount sealed its $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the resulting announcement skipped over video games completely. That omission stands out because Warner Bros. Discovery commands some of the most lucrative gaming properties in the industry. GameSpot reported that the company’s initial briefing made zero mention of the interactive division, even as it touted content across “every entertainment vertical.”

For an industry watching closely after 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy sold more than 30 million copies, the silence is deafening. David Ellison noted that he is a gamer himself, yet that personal hobby has not translated into a clear strategy for the dozens of development teams now residing inside the new company.

Studios Caught in the Corporate Shuffling

With Skydance now running the show, the corporate ledger absorbs a sprawling roster of elite development talent. The portfolio now includes Portkey Games, Batman: Arkham creator Rocksteady Studios, Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm, and Lego game veteran TT Games. Regional offices such as WB Games Boston, WB Games Montreal, WB Games New York, and WB Games San Francisco also fall under the new corporate banner.

Meanwhile, Skydance’s internal gaming division—Paramount Games Studio—already oversees projects like Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and a Star Wars project with Lucasfilm led by Amy Hennig. How these legacy Warner Bros. teams will integrate alongside Paramount Games Studio remains completely unaddressed by corporate communications.

Asset / Studio Notable Franchise / Project Current Corporate Status Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy Absorbed into Skydance via WBD buyout NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat Absorbed into Skydance via WBD buyout Rocksteady Studios Batman: Arkham Absorbed into Skydance via WBD buyout Paramount Games Studio Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Existing Skydance gaming division

Financial Pressures and Projected Layoffs

While video game strategies remain hidden behind corporate press releases, the financial targets are out in the open. Skydance outlined plans for at least $6 billion in “run-rate syngeries within three years.” Industry observers recognize this metric as a clear forecast for structural cuts and layoffs.

Skydance stated that these savings will “primarily” come from “technology, integration and procurement, marketing and real estate rationalization.” Similar massive corporate combinations, such as Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, resulted in thousands of job cuts across development floors. Whether the newly acquired Warner Bros. game studios will face similar reductions is an open question.

The Bidding War That Beat Netflix

The path to this massive corporate merger involved fierce competition. Netflix originally secured the top bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, intending to purchase the whole company.

Netflix ends Warner Bros. Discovery bid after Paramount Skydance bidding war

However, Paramount ultimately swooped in with a superior financial offer to acquire the entire company. Interestingly, Netflix was similarly quiet about video games during its planned acquisition talks, indicating that interactive entertainment was not a central pillar of its strategy either. Larry Ellison, the billionaire Oracle founder and father of David Ellison, also navigated political relationships that industry observers believe helped push the regulatory approval through.

Unanswered Questions Facing the Combined Portfolio

GameSpot followed up with Skydance seeking clarification on the missing gaming strategy, but official details have not yet been released. Beyond internal studio development, Skydance is also making the Call of Duty movie with Activision, which is due for release in 2028.

With billions in targeted synergies and a massive portfolio of intellectual property now under a single roof, developers, publishers, and millions of fans are left waiting to see how the new leadership plans to handle interactive entertainment.