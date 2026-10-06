Drake Snubs Grammys Again By Withholding New Albums

Aubrey Graham has no intention of submitting his music for Grammy consideration ahead of the 2027 ceremony, continuing a multi-year boycott of the Recording Academy, Billboard reported.

Despite releasing three albums on a single day this year—titled Iceman, Habibti, and Maid Of Honour—the Canadian rapper has deliberately kept all tracks off the ballot. The artist signaled the decision directly on the closing track of Iceman, titled “Make Them Know,” where he raps: “This album, I’m never submittin’ it.”

A Longstanding Industry Rift

This latest snub deepens a well-documented fracture between the multi-platinum artist and the premier American music awards. Drake’s pullback from the institution intensified in 2020 after the Recording Academy shut out his collaborator-turned-rival, the Weeknd, following his commercially dominant After Hours cycle. At the time, the Weeknd labeled the institution “corrupt,” prompting Drake to rally behind him publicly.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards,” Drake wrote on social media at the time, “and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.”

The pattern of withdrawal solidified over subsequent years. After initially pulling his own 2022 Grammy nominations, he bypassed submissions entirely for the 2023 ceremony. He briefly submitted his 21 Savage collaboration, Her Loss, for consideration at the 2024 awards—though industry analysts speculated that move was primarily to benefit his co-creator—before resuming his boycott for the 2025 and 2026 cycles.

Grammy History and Network Shifting

Before initiating his boycott, Drake accumulated four Grammy wins. He added a fifth trophy in 2023 through his featured appearance on Future’s track “Wait For U.” Across his career, he has earned 55 nominations, including various nods for guest features on other artists’ tracks released after his self-imposed exclusion began.

The ongoing absence of one of streaming’s most dominant forces coincides with a major operational transition for the awards show. After decades of broadcasting on CBS, the Grammys are officially moving to ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ starting in 2027. The upcoming ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, with official nominations slated to be announced on Nov. 16.

Drake is not alone in his current resistance. High-profile K-pop acts BTS and Stray Kids are also reportedly bypassing the awards, a development unfolding just as the Recording Academy introduces a dedicated category for Best Asian Pop Music Performance.