Amazon Prime Day Sales Offer Up to $265 Off Vitamix Blenders

Amazon Prime subscribers can save up to $265 on Vitamix blenders during Prime Day sales, cnet.com reported. Discounts apply across multiple hardware configurations, ranging from compact two-speed immersion units to heavy-duty traditional kitchen blenders featuring high-torque motors and multi-speed variable controls.

Hardware Configurations and Thermal Capacity Discounts

The hardware catalog includes specialized immersion units alongside high-capacity countertop systems. For constrained kitchen footprints, a two-speed Vitamix immersion blender is available for $90, which marks a $40 savings for Prime members. This configuration operates on a 350-watt motor and ships with a variable speed control interface, a detachable whisk attachment, and a proprietary bell guard engineered to prevent surface scratching on cookware.

Users requiring heavier mechanical throughput can opt for the 5-speed immersion blender bundle. Priced at $200 after a $50 discount, this hardware iteration ramps up power draw to a 625-watt motor designed to process viscous mixtures like pancake batter and heavy sauces. Both immersion units utilize ergonomic single-handed chassis designs accommodating left-handed and right-handed operators.

Countertop systems also see direct price cuts. The Vitamix VX1, recognized as cnet.com’s best overall blender and 2026 Editors’ Choice winner, is discounted by $50. Meanwhile, the Vitamix Propel Series 510 featuring a 48-ounce container is marked down by $205 to $295 when purchased in red, slate, or white. This particular model integrates a 2-horsepower motor coupled with stainless steel blade assemblies rated for processing frozen food stocks.

High-Capacity Batch Processing and Thermal Limits

Scaling up to large-batch operations introduces the Vitamix 5200, which features a 64-ounce container capacity and a 10-speed variable mechanical dial. This unit is listed at $345, representing a $155 drop from its standard $500 pricing, and includes an immersion tamper for clearing air pockets in thick purees.

For intensive culinary workloads, the Vitamix Propel 750 receives the steepest hardware discount of the event at $265 off, reducing the purchase price to $365. Operating on a 750-watt motor specification, the Propel 750 handles high-friction hot soup processing, ice crushing, and frozen ingredient liquefaction under continuous load conditions.

Alternative Brand Pricing and Refurbished Tier Benchmarks

Shoppers evaluating alternate hardware ecosystems can examine the Ninja Professional Grade Blender 2.0. This competing platform is discounted by $40 down to $90 for Prime members, offering a 1200-watt motor paired with an expansive 72-ounce pitcher.

For buyers targeting the Vitamix brand at a lower entry cost, Amazon Prime offers a factory-renewed Explorian series blender for $240. This refurbished unit provides an $80 discount off standard pricing, featuring a 10-speed mechanical layout, pulse actuation capability, and a 64-ounce container restored to factory operating tolerances.