Favet Researchers Contribute to International Book on Animal Nutrition

Researchers at the University of Chile’s Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Favet), led by Dr. Carolina Valenzuela, have contributed an innovative chapter to the international publication Novel Protein and Lipid Sources in Animal Nutrition. The open-access book examines sustainable alternatives for production, aquaculture, and pet diets, analyzing nutritional performance, oxidative stability, and regulatory frameworks.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Alternative Nutrition: The international text explores emerging protein and lipid sources designed to replace traditional animal feed ingredients without compromising nutritional adequacy.

The international text explores emerging protein and lipid sources designed to replace traditional animal feed ingredients without compromising nutritional adequacy. Global Accessibility: Published as an open-access resource, the work provides evidence-based methodologies and industry case studies for researchers, veterinarians, and food producers worldwide.

Interdisciplinary Evaluation of Emerging Ingredients in Global Animal Feed

The search for alternatives to traditional protein and lipid sources is gaining momentum due to mounting environmental, productive, and regulatory challenges across the agricultural and pet food sectors. Novel Protein and Lipid Sources in Animal Nutrition systematically evaluates these emerging ingredients across multiple tiers of animal production, encompassing livestock, aquaculture, and companion animals.

The open-access publication examines several core variables critical to veterinary nutrition, including biochemical performance, functional properties, and lipid oxidation stability. Furthermore, the text reviews global regulatory frameworks, sustainability metrics, and supply chain dynamics. By integrating peer-reviewed data with decision-making support tools and industry case studies, the publication provides a structured framework for assessing whether novel feedstuffs meet rigorous nutritional criteria while remaining economically viable and environmentally sustainable.

Favet Research Focuses on Insect-Based Components for Companion Animals

Dr. Carolina Valenzuela, an academic at the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Favet) of the University of Chile, contributed to the international volume alongside her research team, which includes Valentina Pinilla, Marcela Sepúlveda, Valeria Villanueva, Belén Padilla, and Sebastián Castro. Their work centers on the chapter titled “¿Los insectos son ingredientes sensorialmente amigables para su uso en alimentos para mascotas?” (Are insects sensorially friendly ingredients for use in pet food?).

While insect proteins have garnered interest for their nutritional composition and potential environmental benefits, researchers must determine whether these ingredients are acceptable for dogs and cats. Dr. Valenzuela noted that Wageningen University invited the Favet team to participate due to the group’s established standing as a reference in Latin America and internationally in the study, development, and application of insect-derived ingredients for pet nutrition.

Research Parameter Investigated Focus Application Sector Nutritional Performance Macronutrient substitution & bioavailability Production animals & aquaculture Sensory & Functional Properties Palatability, acceptance, & oxidation stability Companion animal diets & snacks Regulatory & Sustainability Metrics Environmental impact & market dynamics Global feed manufacturing

Advancing From Future Proteomics to Commercial Pet Food Formulations

Dr. Valenzuela emphasized that insect-derived ingredients are no longer viewed merely as experimental proteins of the future, but rather as functional alternatives of the present. These components are currently integrated into commercial dog and cat snacks, alongside specialized formulations deployed within the aquaculture sector.

Photo: veterinaria.uchile.cl

The incorporation of insect biomass extends beyond basic protein substitution. Advanced food processing technologies allow researchers to modify the functional characteristics of these ingredients, yielding higher value-added components with distinct technological and sensory profiles. Making this compendium freely accessible online allows international researchers, clinicians, and industry stakeholders to review the methodologies, elevating the visibility of scientific output originating from Chile and Latin America.