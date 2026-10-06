York Hospital Opens Revamped Macmillan Cancer Care Centre

Opening its doors following a £2.4 million expansion and refurbishment, the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Cancer Care Centre at York Hospital now offers a fully operational, patient-designed environment intended to support people living with cancer across York and the wider region.

The facility was developed through a partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in response to growing local demand. Patients and their families influenced every aspect of the project, from core services and furnishings to artwork and interior colour schemes.

A Home Away From Home for Oncology Care

The redeveloped facility aims to function as a home from home for individuals navigating a cancer diagnosis. Clare Smith, chief executive of the trust, noted that the space is designed to care for the whole person rather than solely targeting the malignancy, offering personalized services in a calm and compassionate atmosphere.

Colm Gough, Macmillan personalised cancer care lead at the trust, stated that the upgraded centre helps healthcare teams reach a greater number of individuals with appropriate support at the right time. The facility recently received a visit from His Majesty The King in his capacity as Royal Patron of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Community Voices Shape the York Hospital Site

Community participation played a direct role in shaping the layout of the York Hospital site. Angie Lunt, a Riccall resident diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, participated in the community group that helped plan the centre.

Reflecting on her recovery, Lunt described her previous experience with the facility as pivotal for both physical health and mental wellbeing. She emphasized the value of having a safe, welcoming and non-clinical environment where patients can take a moment to reflect and process what they are going through.

Addressing Rising Demands Within the NHS Trust

The £2.4 million capital project addresses increasing regional healthcare demands within the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust network.

Operational updates at the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Cancer Care Centre reflect ongoing efforts to align supportive care infrastructure with the lived experiences of patients.

Supporting Organizations

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Macmillan Cancer Support