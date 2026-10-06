Home » World » Starbucks Faces U.S. Backlash Over New Stores in Xinjiang After China Stake Sale

Starbucks Corp has opened two new locations in Urumqi, Xinjiang, via its local private-equity partner Boyu Capital, sparking immediate backlash from U.S. lawmakers over human-rights concerns in the region. The expansion tests the limits for American multinationals navigating competing economic pressures between Washington and Beijing.

Earlier this year, Starbucks completed the sale of a 60% controlling stake in its China operations to Boyu Capital. The transaction aims to scale the coffee chain’s footprint from approximately 8,000 stores to as many as 20,000 across its second-largest market. Xinjiang has emerged as a bold, if controversial, first stop.

Political Condemnation and the Xinjiang Context

The U.S. House Select Committee on China labeled the move “shocking and morally bankrupt,” demanding that the company close the new stores. Representative John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), who chairs the committee, issued a statement headlined “Starbucks Serves Up Venti-Sized Genocide.”

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry rejected those claims, calling U.S. claims of genocide “a blatant lie” and asserting that Xinjiang represents a zone of “social stability, economic prosperity, ethnic unity and religious harmony.” China has long defended its regional security measures as a necessary response to terrorism and religious extremism, and denies allegations of “crimes against humanity” and ongoing repression.

Boyu Capital, co-founded by Alvin Jiang—a grandson of the late President Jiang Zemin—maintains deep familiarity with China’s political landscape. Ivy Yang, founder of Wavelet Strategy, noted that the private-equity firm weighed Washington’s expected reaction and concluded that domestic commercial opportunities mattered more. Facing competition from local rivals on price and speed, Starbucks China needed to expand into untapped domestic markets.

Weighing Commercial Strategy Against Geopolitical Risk

Analysts point out that retail openings in Xinjiang carry significant symbolic weight for Beijing. Dan Wang, China director at Eurasia Group, observed that Chinese authorities actively encourage prominent global brands to establish a presence in the region to demonstrate the region’s stability. Following past international controversies surrounding Xinjiang cotton, state media has heavily promoted local economic participation.

Despite state backing, Xinjiang remains among China’s poorer regions. Official data shows full-year rural per capita disposable income recently topped 20,000 yuan ($2,983), trailing the national rural average of 24,456 yuan.

Brands including McDonald’s, KFC, Tesla, Pizza Hut, and Burger King—totaling over a dozen American companies—have already established operations in Xinjiang. However, few have drawn comparable criticism from U.S. lawmakers. GeoHey Brand Insights, a geospatial-data research firm, indicates that multinational expansion inside the region has gathered pace since 2023, persisting despite the passage of the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in December 2021.

Metric / Factor Xinjiang Region National Average (China) Rural Per Capita Disposable Income Just over 20,000 yuan (~$2,983) 24,456 yuan Corporate Presence (Selected U.S. Brands) Starbucks, McDonald’s, KFC, Tesla, Pizza Hut Nationwide footprint Regulatory Frameworks U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Standard foreign investment guidelines

Implications for Future Foreign Investment

Meng Shen, director at the Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co., noted that worsening geopolitics must be factored into any corporate exit or joint-venture negotiation. The current trajectory of U.S.-China relations makes the Starbucks Urumqi stores a key barometer for American commercial sentiment.

According to Dan Wang, should Starbucks choose to abandon the initiative as a result of political pressure originating in Washington, it would deliver an unfavorable message to U.S. corporations operating in China, suggesting that commercial agreements can be superseded by political interference.