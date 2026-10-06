Warhammer+ Explores Destruction Factions and Adeptus Custodes Design

Knight-Questor Leodus embarks on a quest for aid in the wake of the Vermindoom, guided by visions from the God-King in Sigmar’s Toll, while Humanity’s warriors are called to battle when the ancient Necrons stir in Pariah Nexus, warhammer-community.com reported on Warhammer TV.

The Bottom Line

Presenter Alex breaks down the unbound factions of Destruction, while the Tale of Four Gamers crew expands their armies to 1,000 points.

Josh from the Warhammer Studio joins presenter Josh on Thursday to detail sweeping mechanical changes for the Adeptus Custodes.

Warhammer TV Expands Animation Lineup With Leodus and Pariah Nexus

Knight-Questor Leodus pushes forward on a desperate mission for reinforcements after the catastrophes of the Vermindoom. His journey relies entirely on prophetic guidance handed down by the God-King inside Sigmar’s Toll. Concurrently, human defenders face an ancient, metallic awakening as the Necrons begin to stir deep within the Pariah Nexus.

These latest additions bolster an expansive back catalogue exceeding 700 distinct episodes. Subscribers gain access to a rotating vault of historical lore books, digital magazines, and hobby tutorials spanning decades of tabletop history.

Forces of Destruction and the Road to One Thousand Points

Loremasters returns to examine the loose factions of the tabletop. Presenter Alex explores what ties together the Gloomspite Gitz, Ogor Mawtribes, Orruk Warclans, and Sons of Behemat. Unlike the structured hierarchies of Order, the obedient ranks of Death under Nagash, or the chaotic servitude demanded by the Dark Gods, these groups share only a mutual desire to shatter the Mortal Realms.

Meanwhile, the four participating hobbyists in Tale of Four Gamers shift gears. Having finished painting their initial Combat Patrol boxes and played their opening matches, the group pivots toward 1,000-point lists. Ahead of upcoming Incursion-sized skirmishes in Warhammer 40,000, they share painting tips, discuss prospective unit additions, and reveal the current standings on the challenge scoreboard.

Show / Segment Presenter / Host Core Subject Focus Loremasters Alex The unbonded nature of Destruction factions Tale of Four Gamers Various Participants Expanding Combat Patrols to 1,000 points How We Roll Josh and Developer Josh Adeptus Custodes rules and character updates

Redesigning the Ten Thousand for Tabletop Incursions

Thursday’s schedule features a technical deep-dive into faction balance. Presenter Josh sits down with Warhammer Studio games developer Josh to analyze the Adeptus Custodes. The elite Ten Thousand have received comprehensive overhauls to their core characteristics, faction-wide rules, and specific detachments.

The developers break down the reasoning behind these radical adjustments and what the shifting meta means for individual commanders on the table. Annual subscribers also unlock physical perks alongside these digital broadcasts, including a pair of exclusive miniature models and the annual Warhammer Yearbook for those committing to a full twelve-month pass.