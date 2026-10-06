CD Projekt Red Confirms Performance and Visual Fixes Coming in Next Witcher 3 Remastered Update

CD Projekt Red has confirmed upcoming performance patches, visual fixes, and console voiceover adjustments for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered, addressing feedback that followed its September 29, 2026 launch. The Remastered overhaul brought cross-platform mods and free visual upgrades, though it also triggered issues regarding PC rendering pipelines.

The Technical Burden of a Decade-Old Overhaul

Pushing an engine into modern rendering paradigms has exacted a heavy toll on system architecture. According to performance analysis using an Intel Core i7-14700K and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 at 1440p, enabling standard ray tracing drops average framerates by roughly 50 percent down to 90.2 FPS. Stepping up to path tracing crushes performance further, plummeting averages to 66 FPS—a 63 percent deficit compared to conventional rasterization—while decimating 0.1% lows by 67 percent.

The strain extends to console hardware. While CD Projekt Red has specified areas still being looked at, community unrest remains regarding gameplay bugs. On console, the option to roll back the game-version isn’t there, unlike on PC where you can roll back the game-version without much trouble.

Ecosystem Fractures Across Console and PC Hardware

The hardware divide at launch was starkly unequal. Within hours of the September 29 release, AMD Radeon owners—particularly those running RX 9000-series cards—faced severe rendering bugs, including solid black grass, glowing hair artifacts, and missing vegetation. Nvidia GeForce users experienced a largely functional pipeline.

The issue stemmed from a driver compatibility gap. The situation stabilized after AMD released the Adrenalin 26.9.2 WHQL driver. Meanwhile, console players faced structural limitations regarding version preservation. Unlike PC users, who can roll back game versions, console players lack an official mechanism to revert to the previous edition, drawing criticism from users who prefer the older build.

Platform Optimization on PlayStation 5 Pro

For console enthusiasts utilizing upgraded hardware, the platform experience varies by setup. The Witcher 3 Remastered represents the first time the game is PS5 Pro Enhanced, allowing a 60 FPS target with ray tracing enabled. However, hardware disparities remain apparent across the ecosystem.

Photo: Wccftech

Platform / Feature Ray Tracing Performance Target Noteworthy Technical Issues / Additions PC (RTX 4090 Tested) 66 FPS (Path Tracing) / 90.2 FPS (Ray Tracing) Severe AMD Radeon texture corruption at launch prior to Adrenalin 26.9.2 driver update. PlayStation 5 Pro 60 FPS (Ray Tracing mode) PS5 Pro Enhanced support; DualSense haptics present but lacks gyro controls. Nintendo Switch 2 Variable native performance Includes new control options like motion controls alongside cross-save functionality.

Performance Tuning and Upcoming Patch Deployments

CD Projekt Red has outlined its next wave of interventions via social media channels, promising further performance optimization specifically tailored for the PlayStation 5, additional visual adjustments, and console voiceover fixes. The studio is also actively collaborating with mod.io to expand cross-platform mod integration.

Photo: NVIDIA

For PC users navigating the demanding rendering pipeline, turning off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) is recommended to claw back performance, as the standard GTAO High setting handles contact shadowing effectively without the steep performance penalty. Players experiencing lingering bugs are directed to submit formal reports through CD Projekt Red’s official feedback portal ahead of the planned Songs of the Past expansion arriving next year.