Živě.cz Reports Asus Vivobook 16 Price Drop to 13,290 CZK

An Asus Vivobook 16 M1607 laptop featuring a sixteen-inch display, sixteen gigabytes of RAM, and a Ryzen AI 5 330 processor has dropped in price to 13,290 Czech crowns at T.S.Bohemia and 13,990 Czech crowns at Alza, Živě.cz reported.

Price Reductions Following Early Summer Highs

The laptop arrived on the market during the summer holidays with a launch price of 24 tisíc crowns. Multiple price increases for memory and storage units across the industry recently cleared out various e-shop alternatives under 15 tisíc crowns, leaving few new models in that bracket. The current price reductions bring the new Asus machine closer to budget territory. The purchase includes an extended warranty covering accidental damage such as drops and liquid spills during the first year.

Hardware Specifications and Trade-Offs

Asus built the machine with a plastic chassis measuring eighteen millimeters in thickness and weighing 1.88 kilograms. The sixteen-inch IPS display runs at a resolution of 1920 by 1200 pixels with a brightness of 300 nits and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel covers forty-five percent of the NTSC color gamut, which limits its utility for color-accurate photo work but serves standard office tasks. Under the hood, the Ryzen AI 5 330 processor combines four Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores alongside an NPU delivering 50 TOPS of performance.

The system pairs its processor with sixteen gigabytes of soldered RAM and includes a spare SO-DIMM slot for further expansion. Storage relies on a 512-gigabyte solid-state drive. Connectivity options comprise an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C 3.1 ports with power delivery and display output support, two USB-A 3.1 ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. The backlit keyboard features a numeric keypad, while the display bezel houses a 1080p webcam alongside a biometric IR camera supporting Windows Hello.

Alternative Configurations in Current Sales

The manufacturer ships the notebook without an operating system to cut costs, requiring users to supply their own Windows license or install Linux. Retailers have also discounted alternative models alongside the standard Vivobook 16. A higher-tier configuration featuring an OLED panel, a fingerprint reader, and a fourteen-core Intel Core 9 270H processor is available for 16,990 crowns. Additionally, the smaller Asus Vivobook S14 M3407 with a Ryzen 5 330 processor and an OLED display has dropped to 16,990 crowns with Windows 11 Home included.

Market Context for Budget Laptops

Surging production costs for memory components have squeezed sub-15,000-crown laptop inventories across European e-shops, making discounted mid-range arrivals a primary avenue for budget buyers.