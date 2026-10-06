Google Partners with Constellation Energy to Add 890MW of Nuclear Power Capacity

Google and Constellation Energy have announced a 20-year power purchase agreement to add 890 megawatts of nuclear capacity to the PJM Interconnection grid, utilizing an investment of over $4.3 billion to modernize 11 Constellation-owned nuclear plants across Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Upgrading Nuclear Facilities for Grid Capacity

The multibillion-dollar capital expenditure targets thermal and electrical efficiency improvements across the 11 designated nuclear facilities. These plant upgrades aim to squeeze additional megawatt output out of existing reactor infrastructure without constructing new greenfield sites. Constellation expects the engineering work to maintain roughly 4,400 existing jobs while generating approximately 7,200 construction jobs over the course of the project timeline. The initial capacity injections into the regional transmission organization are scheduled to come online by 2028.

Google's $1B Nuclear Power Deal: AI's Energy Race Explained | Starline News USA

Operating across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, the PJM grid serves 67 million people. In addition to the long-term infrastructure investment, both companies signed a separate 15-year energy supply contract for an additional 2,700 megawatts of power sourced from PJM-region Constellation plants. This dual-contract structure directly addresses proposals from major power consumers to scale up supply in tandem with operational demands. “We are actively investing in clean, reliable power that brings new capacity to the national grid to help responsibly meet our growth,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of energy and power at Google, as kr.investing.com reported.

Deploying Enterprise AI for Energy Operations

Beyond the physical generation assets, the multi-year partnership integrates advanced machine learning models into Constellation’s daily technical operations. Under a separate five-year technology contract, Constellation selected Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise to build AI applications tailored to the energy sector. These enterprise models will handle complex workloads including site selection, power flow modeling, asset health monitoring, and operational technology network security.

Joe Dominguez, chairman, president, and CEO of Constellation, noted that the collaboration serves as a model for how technology firms and the energy industry can work together to advance the digital economy responsibly. The framework also establishes an evaluation pipeline for future clean generation, storage, and demand response projects across the United States, keeping an initial focus on the PJM operating footprint.

Structuring Power Procurement Without Residential Cost Shifts

Google stated that the financing structure of the Constellation agreement is designed specifically to add capacity to the wholesale market without shifting financial burdens onto residential utility customers. The joint framework between the two corporations aims to pave a sustainable path for powering next-generation computational infrastructure.