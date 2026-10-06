United Rugby Championship 2026-27 Broadcast Details and Round 2 Fixtures

The 2026-27 United Rugby Championship enters its second weekend of action, running from September 25, 2026, through June 19, 2027. Rugby World reported broadcast details, free-to-air fixtures across the UK and Ireland, and international streaming access spanning Premier Sports, FloRugby, SuperSport, and URC TV.

Premier Sports and FloRugby Hold 2026-27 Broadcast Rights

Domestic and international coverage for the 2026-27 season is split across multiple rights holders. Premier Sports holds the primary UK and Ireland broadcast rights, offering rolling monthly subscriptions at £18.99, year-long contracts at £13.99 per month, or £130 upfront. Irish viewers can also access Premier Sports via Sky Sports’ Sports Extra pack, starting at €10 per month for the first six months before scaling to €25 per month.

Viewers in the United States access fixtures via FloRugby, priced at $39.99 per month or $155.88 annually. South African fans follow regional franchises—the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers—through SuperSport packages on DStv and streaming. Territories lacking dedicated national broadcast deals rely on URC TV, which offers a season pass priced at €59.99.

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Leinster | Highlights | Vodacom United Rugby Championship 2026/27

Free-to-Air Fixtures in the UK and Ireland

Select matches broadcast without subscription paywalls during each round. In the United Kingdom, Welsh-language broadcaster S4C airs one live match per round with dual English and Welsh commentary tracks. These broadcasts appear on terrestrial television, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer. Round 2 features Cardiff hosting Zebre Parma on Friday, October 2, with a 7.45pm BST kick-off.

Across the Irish Sea, TG4 broadcasts at least 26 live streams throughout the 2026-27 campaign, culminating in the June grand final. Round 2 showcases two Ireland-versus-South Africa fixtures: Benetton against Connacht on Friday, October 2, followed by Munster facing the Bulls on Saturday, October 3. Both matches kick off at 7.45pm BST. The remaining five fixtures of the weekend air on Premier Sports.

• BIG MATCHUPS! 🔥 United Rugby Championship 2026/27 Round 2 Preview

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) Broadcaster / Free Option Cardiff v Zebre Parma Friday, October 2 7.45pm S4C, BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports Benetton v Connacht Friday, October 2 7.45pm TG4, Premier Sports Munster v Bulls Saturday, October 3 7.45pm TG4, Premier Sports

Bypassing Geo-Restrictions While Travelling Abroad

Supporters travelling outside their home broadcast regions utilize Virtual Private Networks to access domestic subscriptions. NordVPN serves as a primary tool for altering IP addresses to bypass geo-blocking restrictions. Rugby World noted that VPN usage allows fans to consume regional services from overseas.

Territory Primary Broadcaster Subscription Cost Options UK & Ireland Premier Sports £18.99/mo rolling, £13.99/mo annual, or £130 upfront United States FloRugby $39.99/mo or $155.88 annually South Africa SuperSport Various DStv and streaming packages Rest of World URC TV €59.99 season pass

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