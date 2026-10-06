2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists Announced

More than 10,000 entries from 112 countries flooded this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, culminating in a shortlisted 47 images and nine videos. The 11-year-old competition uses humor to promote wildlife conservation by inspiring public empathy.

The Bottom Line

Organizers selected 47 images and nine videos from more than 10,000 entries representing 112 countries.

Public voting for the STERNA People’s Choice Award is currently underway, ahead of the final judging in London on December 8.

Standout finalists include Kevin Lohman’s photo of a squirrel launching an attack on a great horned owl in Santa Cruz.

Record Entries and Global Reach in 2026

The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards drew the highest number of submissions in the competition’s 11-year history. Co-founder Tom Sullam explained that the light-hearted initiative began on the vast plains of the Serengeti as a small effort to raise conservation awareness before expanding globally. Sullam noted that organizers rely on humor to cultivate empathy toward wildlife, which ultimately drives behavioral changes for the better.

From Santa Cruz Squirrels to Irish Goslings

The shortlisted collection features striking moments captured across natural habitats worldwide. In California, nature and wildlife photographer Kevin Lohman secured a spot as a finalist with his shot titled “Are You Kidding Me?”, which documented a squirrel landing squarely on the head of a seven-week-old great horned owl in Santa Cruz. Lohman observed the same squirrel knock the young owlet out of a tree three times in a single morning before the bird safely settled near its mother. Meanwhile, nature photographer Celine Nic Oireachtaigh had a picture of sleepy goslings snuggling in a fuzzy puddle at Finnamore Lakes shortlisted. Nic Oireachtaigh noted her delight at being selected among the final 43 entries given the immense global competition.

Exhibition Plans and Timeline Leading to December

Event Milestone Details Date Shortlist Announcement 47 images and 9 videos selected from over 10,000 entries Not specified People’s Choice Voting Public voting opens for the STERNA People’s Choice Award Current Winners Ceremony Panel judges announce final category winners in London December 8 Finalist Exhibition Finalist works displayed to the public Through December 13

Other notable finalists competing for top honors include a caiman with floating vegetation on its head, brown bears joking around, and a leopard performing a handstand. Members of the public can review the gallery of finalists and cast votes for the STERNA People’s Choice Award. A judging panel will evaluate the works ahead of an awards night scheduled in London on December 8, followed by a public exhibition running through December 13.

Photo: RTE.ie