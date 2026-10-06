Queens Park Rangers has a history with Czech goalkeepers, including Jan Stejskal, Luděk Mikloško, and Radek Černý.

The Legacy of Stejskal, Mikloško, and Černý at Loftus Road

Walking through the stadium tour at Queens Park Rangers reveals deep ties to Czech football history. Guide Alan notes that while many modern fans might not have witnessed their matches live, the club’s reverence for these athletes remains strong. Jan Stejskal arrived at QPR in 1990, marking a milestone as the club’s first representative from countries outside Great Britain and Ireland to be called up to a senior national team. Over four seasons, he accumulated 119 competitive appearances.

His teammate Tony Roberts noted the initial challenges Stejskal faced adapting to a new linguistic and athletic environment. Following Stejskal, Luděk Mikloško joined QPR in 1998 toward the end of his career, making 62 appearances over three seasons. Mikloško also made a major impact at West Ham United, which planned a tribute in a match against QPR to honor his memory following his recent passing at age 64. Radek Černý completed the trio, guarding the net between 2008 and 2013 across 87 competitive fixtures.

Modern Youth Development and the Path of Timothy Akindileni

The Czech connection to the west London club continues today through nineteen-year-old defender Timothy Akindileni. Featured in the reserve squad, Akindileni previously represented the Czech Republic at the under-eighteen level. Born to a Czech mother and a Nigerian father, he represents a growing demographic of dual-national players appearing in Czech youth selections.

Operating on a scale distinct from heavy London rivals like Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, or West Ham, QPR maintains an 18,500-seat stadium rich in archival displays. Every corner of the ground houses photographic retrospectives, historical board markers, and memorabilia honoring former players. This institutional pride ensures that the contributions of international pioneers like Stejskal, Mikloško, and Černý remain embedded in the club’s cultural identity.

Goalkeeper Tenure at QPR Competitive Appearances Jan Stejskal 1990–1994 119 Luděk Mikloško 1998–2001 62 Radek Černý 2008–2013 87

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