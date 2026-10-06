Italian Constitutional Court Mandates Mandatory Defense for TSO

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Clinical Authority Unchanged: Medical assessments by public health physicians remain the foundational gatekeepers for initiating and continuing psychiatric treatments.

Medical assessments by public health physicians remain the foundational gatekeepers for initiating and continuing psychiatric treatments. Procedural Timelines: Legal counsel must be notified promptly to participate in the patient’s personal hearing before the guardianship judge.

The Italian Constitutional Court deposited sentence No. 157/2026, declaring Article 35 of Law 833/1978 partially illegitimate because it previously failed to mandate legal assistance during the validation and prorogation of hospital-based involuntary psychiatric treatments. The decision directly addresses how institutionalized psychiatric care curtails physical liberty. By invoking Article 24 of the Italian Constitution, the Court mandated that optional legal defense is insufficient to protect vulnerable individuals whose economic status or social contexts might otherwise prevent them from securing private counsel.

Under the new regulatory framework, any individual designated for a hospital TSO must receive immediate notification of their right to appoint a defense lawyer of their choice. If no counsel is named, the guardianship judge must designate a public defender. This legal representative must receive prompt notification to attend the patient’s personal hearing and must be served copies of the motivated decree deciding the treatment’s validation or extension. These procedural safeguards apply equally to any subsequent requests for treatment prolongation.

Building on Prior Legal Precedents

This ruling advances a path initiated by the Constitutional Court’s sentence No. 76 of 2025. That judgment strengthened other guarantees for individuals subjected to TSO, including the communication of the mayoral ordinance ordering the treatment, the hearing of the interested party by the guardianship judge before validation, and the subsequent notification of the decree. However, the question of legal assistance remained open until the Florence Tribunal raised a constitutional legitimacy question in December 2025.

While the new mandate introduces organizational burdens on judicial administration—similar to the logistical shifts caused by prior personal hearing requirements—the Court emphasized that constitutional rights necessitate proper administrative resourcing. Stakeholders including the Comitato dei Cittadini per i Diritti Umani (CCDU) submitted third-party briefs highlighting the need to strengthen the protection of the person subjected to treatment.

Despite expanding judicial oversight, the Constitutional Court explicitly reaffirmed the medical nature of TSOs. Clinical evaluations remain the primary mechanism governing the entire administrative pathway. The legal framework relies on an initial structured assessment involving a motivated proposal by one physician, confirmed by a second physician working within a public health facility.

The Court underscored that the professional rigor exercised by medical operators ensures both clinical appropriateness and legal legitimacy. It will be up to the legislature and the subjects competent in the administration of the justice system to define the necessary modalities to implement the decision.

Procedural Phase Previous Standard (Law 833/1978) Updated Standard (Sentence 157/2026) Legal Defense Optional, dependent on patient initiative and resources Mandatory defense via private counsel or court-appointed lawyer Judge Hearing Conducted without mandatory prior legal notification Lawyer must be notified promptly to attend patient hearing Treatment Extension Processed with minimal administrative constraints Full technical defense guarantees extended to prorogation hearings

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