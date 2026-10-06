Jeon Won-joo addresses health and inheritance on PD Su-cheop

Jeon Won-joo addressed her health on the MBC current affairs program ‘PD Su-cheop’, stating she remains robust and lives free of common illnesses after previously disclosing an early dementia diagnosis earlier this spring, OSEN reported.

Jeon Won-joo Evaluates Her Daily Vitality After Early Dementia Diagnosis

Appearing on the October 6 broadcast of ‘PD Su-cheop’, which examined familial inheritance disputes and estate distribution, Jeon discussed her current physical well-being. When questioned about her health status following her earlier disclosure of an early dementia diagnosis during a routine medical examination, Jeon rejected notions of frailty.

“I don’t even catch a cold once,” Jeon stated on the program, characterizing her daily routine as vigorous. She added that she does not receive immunity-boosting injections, emphasizing her active lifestyle.

The broadcast followed Jeon’s public revelation earlier this year that clinical assessments performed during a health screening indicated early-stage dementia. That disclosure prompted public concern regarding her cognitive trajectory and daily functioning.

Maintaining Longevity Goals Alongside Neurodegenerative Findings

During the episode, Jeon maintained a lighthearted demeanor regarding her life expectancy, singing lines from the song ‘Hundred-Year Life’ that reject the approach of mortality at age 80. She asserted a personal target lifespan of 100 years, expressing a firm commitment to longevity.

The program also highlighted domestic arrangements concerning her estate. To prevent potential conflicts between her two sons over inheritance, Jeon explained that she distributed her assets in advance, dividing gold and monetary funds fairly among her sons and daughters-in-law.

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