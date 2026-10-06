Israel Reaches 30,000 Wounded Soldiers in Rehabilitation Care

Data published on Tuesday by Israel’s Defense Ministry projects that the total number of wounded requiring rehabilitation may approach roughly 100,000 by the year 2028.

Support is presently being extended by the Rehabilitation Division to around 30,000 security personnel and soldiers who sustained injuries following the Oct. 7, 2023 assault on Israel led by Hamas.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Psychological Preponderance: About 63% of those currently receiving treatment are coping with psychological trauma, while 37% have physical injuries. Systemic Scaling: The national healthcare framework has quadrupled its mental health workforce and expanded rehabilitation infrastructure to meet the multi-year prognosis.

Shifting Demographics and Clinical Complexities in Veterans

Data released by the ministry illustrates a young, highly active patient cohort. Nearly half of those receiving care are under 30, with reservists making up 62% of the total demographic. Women account for 8% of those treated.

While physical trauma accounts for 37% of cases, psychological injuries represent 63% of the division's workload. Out of all individuals suffering from amputations, 95% have been equipped with advanced prosthetics, encompassing specialized tools built for sports and leisure activities.

Clinical Injury Classification Proportion / Count Primary Intervention Protocol Psychological Trauma 63% Specialized psychotherapy, crisis teams, and emotional support animals Physical Injuries (General) 37% Orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, and vocational retraining Major Amputations 106 patients (95% fitted) Advanced multi-axis prosthetics and athletic rehabilitation Complex Head Injuries 249 patients Neurorehabilitation and dedicated long-term care facilities

Infrastructure Expansion and Budgetary Growth

To mitigate the clinical bottleneck, the Rehabilitation Division has expanded its mental health workforce to about 4,000 professionals, a fourfold increase. Prior to the reforms, one caseworker was responsible for about 850 veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.

The ministry has tripled the number of rehabilitation homes and opened nine specialized rehabilitation farms across Israel. Financial investment has mirrored clinical demand, with the division’s budget increasing by 88% over the past three years to 10 billion shekels ($3.27 billion). More than 60% of this operational funding is dedicated to mental-health and post-trauma care.

Support mechanisms now feature high-volume alternative therapies, with the division administering about 171,000 alternative-therapy treatments. The “One Soul” support hotline has received 16,500 calls, while an emergency mobile crisis team has responded to more than 500 urgent cases since January 2024. Additionally, the network utilizes 470 emotional-support dogs, with another 330 in training.

Structural Reforms and Academic Integration

The Israeli government is implementing recommendations from a public committee headed by Prof. Moshe Mor Yosef that were adopted in July. These systemic changes involve transforming the Rehabilitation Division into a “National Authority for the Rehabilitation and Treatment of Wounded IDF and Security Forces.”

The updated operational model assigns personal case managers to wounded personnel, simplifies the disability-recognition process, and establishes a dedicated facility for people with severe head injuries. Furthermore, employment and education incentives are integrated into recovery pathways. Full financial backing for professional and academic studies has been granted to 2,425 wounded veterans since the outbreak of the war, with computer science, business administration, and law registering as the most sought-after disciplines.

References

Israel Ministry of Defense Rehabilitation Division. Public Health and Caseload Statistics.

Mor Yosef Public Committee Report on Rehabilitation Reform for Wounded Security Forces.