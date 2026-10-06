Anthropic Plans $518 Billion Cloud and Computing Spend

Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic plans to spend $518 billion over the next 10 years on cloud and computing power, according to its IPO prospectus. The company aims to acquire infrastructure for technology it views as more transformative than the internet, electricity, or industrialization.

Long-Term Cloud Deals and Hyperscaler Partnerships

Anthropic has already secured long-term cloud computing agreements with major hyperscalers, including Amazon and Alphabet. The immense capital expenditure reflects an industry-wide scramble for compute power where none of the major cloud providers want to fall behind.

Anthropic’s spending goals indicate a long-term AI tailwind, and other competitors will also increase their spending because artificial intelligence is still in its early innings. This massive infrastructure build-up extends far beyond silicon. It requires physical data center buildings, specialized liquid cooling systems, high-capacity memory chips, and a massive surge in electrical grid power. All of these foundational inputs face climbing demand, which gives component suppliers significant pricing power.

Research firm TrendForce projects that high bandwidth memory prices will increase by 121% year over year in 2027. Market rates for these essential processing components have already spiked as demand heavily outpaces manufacturing supply.

Neocloud Pricing Pressure and Rising Contract Values

The supply crunch is not limited to raw memory components. Specialized AI data center provider Nebius has watched its annual contract value per megawatt more than triple in under a year for short-term capacity agreements.

A severe shortage of compute power coupled with relentless customer demand allows neocloud providers to substantially raise prices without encountering pushback from enterprise clients. Businesses and consumers continue to deploy products like Claude at scale, integrating conversational AI tools into daily workflows much like a standard web search.

Revenue Scaling and the $2 Trillion Valuation Target

Anthropic closed out 2025 with $4.6 billion in revenue. By July 2026, the company’s annual revenue run rate surpassed $65 billion, demonstrating how rapidly commercial AI applications can capture market share.

This hyper-growth trajectory supports the $2 trillion market capitalization Anthropic hopes to achieve with its initial public offering. However, any unexpected deceleration in revenue growth would immediately call that valuation into question.

The company remains in a cash-burning phase as it funds massive infrastructure commitments. Leadership is betting that parabolic revenue growth will eventually yield profitability if customer acquisition and retention rates hold steady.

Industry-Wide Implications and ROI

If the lab achieves a profitable return on investment, it provides a green light for tech giants, enterprises, and other artificial intelligence labs to increase their spending, and substantial capital is set to accelerate across the industry.