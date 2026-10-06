Broadcom to provide multi-billion dollar loan and chip leasing to Anthropic

Anthropic has committed to leasing $125.2 billion in Tensor Processing Unit capacity from Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) over five years, according to a confidential prospectus reported by Reuters, while concurrently facing a massive $60 billion credit package arranged by Wall Street banks to fund Google-developed hardware purchases.

Anthropic’s Semiconductor Financing Structure

Lease Commitment: Anthropic signed a five-year agreement to lease TPU capacity valued at $125.2 billion from Broadcom.

Anthropic signed a five-year agreement to lease TPU capacity valued at $125.2 billion from Broadcom. Wall Street Syndication: Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley structured a $60 billion credit package, with Blackstone (NYSE: BX) already committing to acquire a $9 billion junior tranche.

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley structured a $60 billion credit package, with already committing to acquire a $9 billion junior tranche. Balance Sheet Pressures: Independent asset manager Flossbach von Storch notes that free cash flow for major hyperscalers is projected to drop to zero in 2026 and turn negative in 2027 amid rising interest costs.

Broadcom Provides Loan to Anthropic via Convertible Notes

The financial arrangement bridges hardware supply and direct debt financing. Under the terms detailed in the confidential prospectus, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is set to extend a multi-billion-dollar loan to Anthropic via convertible notes that can eventually convert into equity. This funding structure positions Broadcom as a vendor, lessor, creditor, and prospective shareholder simultaneously.

The prospectus highlights that this dual role creates inherent structural risks. Hardware pricing decisions and component allocation managed by Broadcom could directly dictate whether Anthropic secures sufficient computing capacity to meet operational targets. The document also warns that specific default events could accelerate a major portion of the leasing liabilities immediately, restricting Anthropic's available liquidity.

Broadcom to lend Anthropic up to $42 billion, filing says

Anthropic deposited funds into an escrow account favoring Broadcom as early as April, with potential capital calls remaining. By 2027, Anthropic is projected to become Broadcom’s single largest customer for computing hardware, aligning financial performance tightly between the two entities.

Banks Market 60 Billion Dollar Credit Facility

Parallel to the Broadcom arrangement, major financial institutions are distributing the exposure across the broader credit market. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup (NYSE: C), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) assembled a $60 billion credit facility to support Anthropic’s hardware acquisitions. The banking syndicate began marketing portions of this debt to institutional investors, serving as a primary gauge of fixed-income appetite for infrastructure-backed AI leverage.

Broadcom's Tens of Billions AI Bet: Inside the Chip Deal

Credit Tranche Amount (USD) Guarantor / Buyer Risk Profile Senior Secured Tranche $42 Billion Guaranteed by Broadcom Investment-grade candidate; lower yield Junior / Subordinated Tranche $18 Billion Blackstone ($9B committed) / Market buyers Direct exposure to Anthropic credit risk

Out of the $60 billion package, $42 billion consists of senior secured debt backed by a corporate guarantee from Broadcom. Thanks to Broadcom’s A- credit rating, these notes are positioned for placement within institutional investment-grade markets. Conversely, the remaining $18 billion represents subordinated debt without Broadcom’s guarantee. Alternative asset manager Blackstone (NASDAQ: BX) has already agreed to absorb $9 billion of this riskier tranche, though secondary market distribution for the rest may be delayed until after Anthropic’s anticipated public offering.

Analysts Warn of Systemic Vulnerabilities in AI Financing

The aggressive financing model mirrors strategies deployed by competitors like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which historically utilized its balance sheet to stimulate hardware adoption. However, market observers warn of mounting systemic vulnerabilities. Robert Leitao, Managing Partner at Rothschild & Co, noted to Reuters that the concentration of capital bets heavily on the premise that a handful of firms can generate sufficient end-market revenues to service the entire infrastructure buildout.

Data compiled by Flossbach von Storch indicates that aggregate free cash flow across major cloud operators—including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)—is expected to flatten through 2026 and turn negative by 2027. At the same time, ten-year U.S. Treasury yields holding above 5% elevate the cost of capital, pressuring project margins across the sector.

As debt issuance expands, corporate participation in investment-grade indices grows denser. Issuance volumes from major technology and infrastructure entities reached approximately $182 billion by mid-July, up sharply from less than $13 billion during the corresponding prior-year period. This mechanical inclusion forces index-tracking funds to absorb underlying infrastructure risks regardless of changing credit spreads.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.