Austin Dean Hits 41st Home Run for LG Twins Against NC Dinos

LG Twins foreign hitter Austin Dean hit his 41st home run of the season on October 6, 2026, during a home game against the NC Dinos at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. The 33-year-old’s decisive three-run blast ignited the home run race while providing a much-needed momentum shift as the club fought to reverse an eight-game losing streak.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Home Run Race Dynamics: Austin’s 41st long ball moves him within a single home run of the league leader, KIA Tigers slugger Kim Do-young, who holds 42, while tying him with Sam Hilliard of the KT Wiz.

Austin’s 41st long ball moves him within a single home run of the league leader, KIA Tigers slugger Kim Do-young, who holds 42, while tying him with Sam Hilliard of the KT Wiz. Team Momentum: The offensive spark arrives at a critical juncture for an LG squad that slipped to fourth in the standings following an eight-game skid, sitting one game behind the KIA Tigers.

Austin’s Historic Swing Ignites Jamsil

According to starnewskorea.com, Austin stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning with zero outs and runners on first and second. Facing NC Dinos pitcher Choi Sung-young in a full count, the designated hitter caught a 137.4 km/h middle-cut fastball.

The resulting drive left the bat at a blistering 181.2 km/h with an exit trajectory of 21.3 degrees, carrying 138.1 meters over the left-center field wall. The explosive swing staked the Twins to an early 3-0 advantage, altering the tactical complexion of the fixture immediately.

Player Team Season Home Runs Kim Do-young KIA Tigers 42 Austin Dean LG Twins 41 Sam Hilliard KT Wiz 41

Moon Bo-kyung Extends the Attack

The first-frame outburst did not stop with Austin’s shot. Teammate Moon Bo-kyung capitalized shortly after in the same inning, driving his 10th home run of the season past the right-center field fence.

Starnewskorea.com reported that Moon connected on a 2-1 count against Choi Sung-young, turning on a 138.5 km/h middle-in fastball for a 132.2-meter solo shot with one out and nobody on.

Farewell to Jamsil Stadium

The fixture carried weight beyond the box score as the franchise prepares to transition to a new venue following the conclusion of the season. Jamsil Baseball Stadium hosted a capacity crowd of 23,750 for the contest, marking the 46th sellout of the year for the club.

Starnewskorea.com noted that the LG Twins are scheduled to play their final game at the venue against the Doosan Bears, making the early offensive explosion a fitting prelude to an emotional farewell weekend.

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