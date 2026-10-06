Home » World » China tried 3 times to talk Myanmar crime families out of scams: CCTV – SCMP

Chinese authorities approached northern Myanmar crime families on three separate occasions to negotiate an end to lucrative telecom scam operations before launching a decisive 10-minute operation, according to a newly released state television documentary cited by SCMP.

The coordinated diplomatic and law enforcement push targeted entrenched cyber fraud syndicates operating across border hubs. These networks have ensnared foreign nationals in sophisticated investment, romance, and cryptocurrency schemes.

Three Warnings Before the Crackdown

State media coverage detailed by SCMP reveals that Beijing’s diplomatic overtures preceded the tactical raids. Law enforcement and diplomatic channels attempted three separate talks with the ruling criminal factions in northern Myanmar to dismantle the compounds voluntarily.

When negotiations failed to dismantle the infrastructure, authorities escalated the response. A swift 10-minute operation highlighted the decisive shift in Beijing’s strategy regarding transnational telecom fraud.

The documentary footage also documented violent resistance within the compounds. Global Times reported that more than 20 Chinese nationals attempting to flee a Myanmar scam compound were shot at close range with AK-47 assault rifles.

Cybercrime Syndicates Use Border Zones for Global Digital Frauds

The operations extend far beyond simple telephone scams. CryptoRank reports that cybercrime syndicates utilize border zones like Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko as primary operational bases. Victims from various nations, including India, are frequently lured via fabricated job postings for technical or customer service roles.

Once inside the compounds, victims face systematic coercion to execute global digital frauds. Proceeds from these operations are rapidly funneled through complex webs of mule accounts and cryptocurrency channels.

United Nations bodies have repeatedly flagged these Southeast Asian trafficking hubs for generating severe Anti-Money Laundering (AML) risks. Decentralized finance platforms and centralized exchanges alike face growing regulatory pressure to intercept these illicit money flows.

Operational Hub Primary Schemes Enforcement Action Northern Myanmar Borders Telecom fraud, romance and crypto scams 3 failed talks followed by raids Myawaddy & Shwe Kokko Forced labor, digital trafficking Targeted by regional crackdowns

The Escalating Regional Security Crisis

The documentary highlights the extreme risks faced by trafficked workers attempting to escape bondage. Armed guards within the compounds maintain strict control, utilizing lethal force against individuals seeking repatriation.