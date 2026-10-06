Ireland Announces New €12,000 Annual Tax-Free Personal Investment Accounts for July 2027

Ireland will launch personal investment accounts on July 1, 2027, featuring a €12,000 annual contribution limit, a €50,000 tax-free threshold, and a flat 1 percent tax on balances exceeding that threshold. Announced during Budget 2027 by Minister for Finance Simon Harris, the scheme aims to address the fact that Irish households collectively hold well in excess of €160 billion in bank deposits.

The Bottom Line

Investors can contribute up to €12,000 annually into a single account, with zero tax liability on the first €50,000 of account value.

Balances exceeding the €50,000 threshold face a flat 1 percent annual tax levied on the total account value rather than generated profits.

The eight-year deemed disposal tax rate on collective investment funds and ETFs will decrease from 38 percent to 35 percent starting in January.

Structure and Eligibility of the New Accounts

Any resident in the State aged 18 or older who holds a PPS number is eligible to open a personal investment account, though individuals are restricted to holding a single account. Eligible assets include listed shares, listed bonds, financial instruments traded on regulated markets, and a range of investment funds suitable for retail investors. However, Minister Harris confirmed that highly complex and risky products, including derivatives and crypto assets, will not be eligible.

The accounts carry no minimum contribution requirements, holding periods, or lock-in terms. Account holders can move their accounts between providers with no tax liability. Fund providers will calculate and remit any applicable taxes directly at source, eliminating the requirement for individual investors to engage with Revenue for standard account administration.

Taxation Mechanics and Divergent Industry Reactions

While balances up to €50,000 remain entirely tax-exempt, amounts surpassing that threshold incur a flat 1 percent levy calculated against the total asset value. Minister Harris defended the parameters by stating that a €12,000 yearly contribution cap paired with the €50,000 threshold “means it is extremely unlikely that any tax will be due in the first few years following the opening of an account, even where the maximum contribution is made”.

Photo: The Journal

Michael Healy, chief executive of IG Consumer, noted that taxing the total value of an investment rather than its returns forces investors to pay liabilities even when their investments fall in value. Healy characterized the €12,000 annual contribution ceiling as “far too low”.

Parallel Adjustments to Exit Taxes and Retail Participation

Alongside the new investment accounts, the Government implemented incremental changes to existing investment taxation. The deemed disposal tax rate applied to collective investment undertakings and ETFs will drop from 38 percent to 35 percent from 1 January 2027, following a reduction from 41 percent in Budget 2026. Despite prior Department of Finance recommendations to abolish the eight-year rule entirely, the government opted for a rate cut rather than total elimination.

Photo: RTE.ie

To support retail engagement, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) launched new online resources including an easy self-assessment tool. Gráinne Griffin, director of financial education at the CCPC, emphasized that financial literacy is “central to good investment choices”.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.