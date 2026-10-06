JB Mall basement fire damages ten vehicles and sends three to Hospital

Ten cars sustained damage after a fire broke out at the Level 2 basement car park of a shopping mall along Jalan Wong Ah Fook on Tuesday afternoon, Oct 6, The Star reported. The blaze originated from a sport utility vehicle before spreading to surrounding automobiles in the Johor Baru commercial hub.

Emergency responders received the initial alert at 3.40pm. The Johor Fire and Rescue Department deployed a formidable team of 40 firefighters drawn from the Larkin, Tebrau, and Kempas stations, alongside assistance from the Mount Austin Volunteer Fire Department.

Flames Spread from SUV to Neighboring Vehicles

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Jamal stated that the fire began inside a single SUV before leaping to adjacent parked cars in the subterranean level. Out of the ten impacted vehicles, eight were completely destroyed by the intense heat and flames. Two other cars sustained between 20% and 30% damage.

Firefighting crews tackled the subterranean blaze by deploying two 300-foot hose lines. These lines linked directly into the building’s fixed fire protection system and the fire engine pump to maintain steady water pressure underground.

Smoke Inhalation Sends Three Women for Treatment

Thick smoke filling the basement parking structure caused breathing difficulties for three women trapped in the hazy environment. The victims include Haslinda Ngadelan, 48, Singaporean national Tan Lee Huang, 57, and a third 35-year-old woman whose identity has not yet been publicly released.

Paramedics and firefighters rendered initial first aid at the scene. Haslinda Ngadelan was subsequently transported to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for further medical observation and treatment.

Thorough Sweeps and Extended Operations

Following the knockdown of the main body of fire, rescue personnel conducted exhaustive physical sweeps across the entire parking deck. The searches ensured that no other disoriented or unconscious individuals remained trapped in the smoke-logged basement.

The extensive multi-station firefighting and search operation officially concluded at 8.37pm, spanning nearly five hours from the initial alarm. Investigators from the Fire and Rescue Department remain on the case to determine the exact origin of the vehicular fire and calculate the total financial losses incurred by vehicle owners and the property management.