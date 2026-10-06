Dental Pulp Stem Cell Secretome Improves Ischemic Stroke Recovery

Human dental pulp stem cell secretome has emerged as a promising cell-free therapeutic approach for ischemic stroke recovery. Published in Advanced Science, researchers at Chonnam National University demonstrated that bioactive factors derived from these stem cells significantly reduce brain infarct volume, suppress neuroinflammation, and restore cognitive and motor functions in murine models.

Decoding the Clinical Mechanism of Stem Cell Secretomes

Ischemic stroke inflicts severe, lingering neurological damage driven by oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and the eventual death of vulnerable neurons. Traditional cell transplantation strategies have historically faced steep biological hurdles, including poor post-transplantation cell survival, immune rejection risks, and tumorigenesis concerns. To bypass these barriers, the research team led by Won-Jae Kim turned instead to the secretome—the rich array of extracellular vesicles, growth factors, antioxidant enzymes, and immunomodulatory proteins naturally secreted by human dental pulp stem cells (hDPSCs).

Proteomic profiling of the hDPSC secretome identified 299 unique proteins linked directly to extracellular vesicles, immunomodulation, neuroprotection, angiogenesis, apoptosis regulation, and oxidative-stress resistance.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cell-Free Innovation: Instead of transplanting living stem cells—which can struggle to survive or trigger immune rejections—scientists used only the beneficial proteins and vesicles secreted by those cells.

Instead of transplanting living stem cells—which can struggle to survive or trigger immune rejections—scientists used only the beneficial proteins and vesicles secreted by those cells. Combating Secondary Brain Injury: The secretome actively reduced oxidative stress, limited the expansion of stroke-damaged brain tissue, and helped rebuild neural connections in both the cortex and hippocampus.

The secretome actively reduced oxidative stress, limited the expansion of stroke-damaged brain tissue, and helped rebuild neural connections in both the cortex and hippocampus. Functional Recovery: Stroke-injured mice treated with the secretome showed dramatic improvements in physical balance, motor coordination, spatial learning, and working memory.

Laboratory evaluations revealed that the hDPSC secretome successfully restored mitochondrial function, upregulated the mitochondrial fusion protein Mfn2, and suppressed hypoxia-associated HIF-1α expression. In live animal models, the treatment triggered the Nrf2/HO-1 antioxidant pathway while shutting down pro-inflammatory signaling pathways like TLR4, NOX1–NOX4, and NF-κB. Beyond curbing inflammation, the therapy actively promoted neural stem cell proliferation, neuronal differentiation, and the reconstruction of synaptic architecture through the upregulation of synaptophysin and PSD95.

Biological Target hDPSC Secretome Action Observed Therapeutic Outcome Oxidative Stress Activates Nrf2/HO-1; upregulates SOD1/SOD2 Reduces infarct volume and neuronal apoptosis Neuroinflammation Suppresses TLR4 and NF-κB; shifts M1 to M2 microglia Limits secondary brain injury and dampens anxiety behaviors Neural Repair Upregulates synaptophysin and PSD95 Rebuilds synaptic architecture and restores motor function

Beyond acute stroke recovery, parallel investigations highlight the broader regenerative potential of stem cell secretomes. Research on D-galactose-induced aging models demonstrated that dental pulp stem cell secretomes can successfully ameliorate multi-organ degeneration, improve muscle grip strength, and reduce neurodegenerative markers like monoamine oxidase and acetylcholinesterase in animal models.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While secretome-based therapies represent an encouraging frontier in regenerative neurology, these findings remain strictly pre-clinical. Patients experiencing acute stroke symptoms—such as sudden facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, or severe neurological deficits—must immediately seek emergency medical evaluation rather than pursue experimental biologics. Because this research is currently confined to in vitro and murine models, no clinical dosages, administration protocols, or human safety profiles have been established for stroke patients.

Future translational work must navigate rigorous clinical trial phases, standardizing active therapeutic components before regulatory bodies can consider human applications. Won-Jae Kim notes that over the coming decade, validating these cell-free platforms could eventually transform care not only for stroke survivors but also for patients suffering from progressive neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

References

Seong, K. J., et al. (2026). Human Dental Pulp Stem Cell Secretome Restores Ischemic Stroke–Impaired Motor and Cognitive Functions by Reprogramming Redox and Inflammatory Signaling. Advanced Science. DOI: 10.1002/advs.76717