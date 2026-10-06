Plzeň Defeats Skellefteå 4:2 in Champions Hockey League

Plzeň and Liberec Deliver European Results Against Swedish Powerhouses

HC Škoda Plzeň secured a dramatic 4:2 victory over Skellefteå AIK, while Bílí Tygři Liberec triumphed 3:2 in overtime against Frölunda HC, marking a stellar night for Czech clubs in the Champions Hockey League.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Table Dominance: Plzeň remains undefeated in the tournament, securing its fifth win to hold the top spot in the Champions Hockey League standings.

Plzeň remains undefeated in the tournament, securing its fifth win to hold the top spot in the Champions Hockey League standings. Overtime Heroics: Liberec overcame a deficit against Frölunda, sealing a vital 3:2 victory in extra time thanks to a decisive goal by Filip Sandberg.

Liberec overcame a deficit against Frölunda, sealing a vital 3:2 victory in extra time thanks to a decisive goal by Filip Sandberg. Special Teams Decisive: Plzeň capitalized on a crucial two-man advantage in the final minutes to orchestrate a stunning comeback.

Plzeň Overturns Deficit Against Skellefteå

In a clash of two previously unbeaten teams in the Champions Hockey League, Plzeň maintained its flawless European run by overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Skellefteå AIK 4:2. Playing in front of 2,882 spectators, the West Bohemians utilized a makeshift lineup featuring three juniors while resting key players.

Skellefteå struck first in the 18th minute when Vuollet redirected a point shot past goaltender Růžička. The visitors extended their lead to 2:0 in the 38th minute through Johansson’s precise wrist shot from the slot. However, Plzeň responded just 32 seconds before the second intermission when Adam Měchura scored from close range following a setup by Rohlík.

The turning point arrived in the third period due to opponent indiscipline. In the 56th minute, Jakub Chromiak converted during a double-minor power play with a direct shot from the left circle. Just 1:30 later, Jakub Lev completed the turnaround on a breakaway to make it 3:2. Rohlík secured the final 4:2 scoreline with an empty-net goal in the dying seconds.

Liberec Battles Back to Defeat Frölunda in Overtime

Bílí Tygři Liberec hosted Frölunda HC at the Home Credit Arena, claiming a hard-fought 3:2 victory in overtime. Supported by 4,409 fans, the North Bohemians started slowly, allowing Noah Hasa to open the scoring for the visitors in the 14th minute.

Photo: Hokej.cz

Liberec leveled the score in the 24th minute when Radan Lenc successfully converted a penalty shot. In the extra period, Filip Sandberg netted the game-winning goal off a feed from Galvas, securing two valuable points to maintain Liberec’s playoff positioning.

Current Standings and Future Fixtures in European Competition

Following the conclusion of these matches, Liberec holds the 15th spot with 5 points, keeping them inside the qualification bracket for the knockout phase.

Looking ahead, the Czech teams face further tests in the continental tournament. Meanwhile, HC Dynamo Pardubice continues its CHL campaign away against the Bordeaux Boxers.

Team Played Wins OT Wins OT Losses Losses Points HC Škoda Plzeň 5 5 0 0 0 15 Bílí Tygři Liberec 4 1 1 0 2 5

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